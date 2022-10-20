Nicaragua accused another priest of conspiracy and the UN denounced a serious deterioration of human rights in the country

Benito Enrique Martinez (Twitter)

The Public Ministry of Nicaragua accused the priest Benito Enrique Martínez for the alleged crime of conspiracy to undermine national integrity in a contest of false news to the detriment of the Nicaraguan Statereported this Wednesday the Judiciary.

Martínez, 64, who was jailed last Thursday, is the ninth Nicaraguan priest detained in the last six months, including Rolando Álvarez, bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Estelí, and the eighth to be accused by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The accusation was presented by the prosecutor of the Heydi Estela Ramírez Olivas case before Judge Karen Vanessa Chavarría Morales, head of the Ninth Criminal District Court of Managua District Hearing.

The prosecutor’s accusation identifies the State of Nicaragua as victim u offended by the priest, according to the record of the preliminary hearing published online by the Judiciary.

The family of the priest presented on Tuesday before the Court of Appeals, Penal Chamber One, Managua Circumscription, an exhibition resource for illegal detention against the general commissioner LLuis Alberto Perez Olivashead of the Judicial Assistance Directorate of the National Police, which is in process.

Martínez’s arrest was announced and denounced last Friday by exiled Nicaraguan priest Uriel Vallejos.

In his complaint, Vallejos attached a video in which the detained and now accused priest appears haranguing a group of students outside the Jesuit Central American University (UCA) after finishing the so-called “Mother of All Marches” against the Government, on May 30, 2018, which was attacked by police and armed civilians, leaving eight dead.

Rolando Alvarez

In the video, Martínez asks the students who demonstrated against the Executive of Daniel Ortega “Don’t be cowardly” and shouts “Long live Nicaragua”, “Long live the mothers of those who fell on April 19 (April 2018)”, “Long live the doctors, the decent journalists”.

also yelled “out with the murderous couple”, “out with the miserable murderers”, in allusion to the Nicaraguan presidential couple, and then repeated seven times “out.”

With this new arrest, there are 9 religious arrested in the last six months, including Bishop Álvarez, who, however, has not been officially charged.

Three weeks ago, Ortega attacked the Catholic Church led by Pope Francis, accusing it of not practicing democracy, of being a “dictatorship” and a “perfect tyranny” and of having used “his bishops in Nicaragua to stage a coup” against his government in the context of the demonstrations that broke out in April 2018 over controversial social security reforms.

The arrest of Bishop Álvarez and the other eight priests, including Martínez, is the most recent chapter in a particularly convulsive last year for the Catholic Church of Nicaragua with the Government of Ortega, who has branded as “coup plotters” and “terrorists” the hierarchs.

Relations between the Sandinistas and the Nicaraguan Catholic Church have been marked by friction and mistrust in the last 43 years.

For its part, the United Nations Human Rights Committee warned of the “serious deterioration” of human rights in Nicaragua since the social protests of 2018, during a session held on Wednesday in Geneva and to which the Daniel Ortega regime did not send representatives.

The meeting was convened to review the IV periodic report on Nicaragua and its compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. 29 topics were discussed, such as the situation of imprisoned opponents, restrictions on freedom of movement, press censorship, irregularities in the elections and lack of judicial independence.

“It is clear that, in light of the information received, the human rights situation has deteriorated very seriously”, said the president of the committee, Photini Pazartzis, at the closing of the meeting. She regretted that the State of Nicaragua “has chosen not to engage in a constructive dialogue” with the members of that UN body.

He added that due to the absence of a representative of the Nicaraguan State, the session scheduled for Thursday was suspended, although the Managua government has 48 hours to send its opinions on the issues raised.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee warned of the “serious deterioration” of human rights in Nicaragua since the 2018 social protests (Photo La Prensa)

The Spanish Carlos Gómez, rapporteur of the Committee, referred to the “mistreatment” of the Ortega regime towards imprisoned dissidents (more than 200, according to opposition figures), who have been sentenced to up to 13 years in prison.

They “have been sentenced in closed-door trials, some in the same detention centers and without allowing prior interviews with their lawyers,” he said. He added that judges and prosecutors are appointed “for matters of political affiliation” and not by professional capacity.

For her part, the Egyptian Wafaa Ashraf Bassim, pointed out that the situation in Nicaraguan prisons is “concerning” and that the regime “has not responded to questions about the conditions of detention,” such as overcrowding, poor sanitation and food, and lack of access to medical care.

Bassim expressed alarm at the death, in February, of imprisoned opposition leader Hugo Torres, who was transferred to a hospital “lately” from the police jail in The chipotle, as well as the restrictions on family visits to detainees and the “excessive” time in preventive detention (90 days) before the start of the trials of human rights defenders, journalists and opponents.

On the issue of freedom of expression, Gómez indicated that between 120 and 150 Nicaraguan journalists have been forced into exile and that the regime has confiscated three media outlets since 2018. Only this year it has closed 23 radio and television stations, he added.

One of the confiscated media is the newspaper the presswhose manager Hugo Hollman was sentenced to 9 years in prison. Six other journalists have been sentenced to up to 13 years in prison, including Miguel Mora, owner of the also confiscated channel 100% Newswho had been imprisoned for the first time in 2018-2019 along with his press officer Lucía Pineda, added.

The rapporteur highlighted that Ortega prohibited since September 2018 all opposition public demonstrations, as well as concentrations of political parties that do not participate in elections.

In turn, the Portuguese José Santos Pais indicated that in 2021 11 women and 39 men were convicted “for wanting to participate in politics, including seven candidates for the presidency” in the elections last November, in which Ortega was re-elected for the third time. time for a fourth consecutive term.

He stressed that today in Nicaragua “all powers have been concentrated in the Executive” and that in May 2021 a reform to the Electoral Law “favored the hegemony of the ruling party,” the leftist Sandinista Front.

The Committee session was attended by delegates from Nicaraguan civil society organizations, who presented ten reports in which they denounced human rights violations.

“Once again the State of Nicaragua fails in its international obligations, because it did not appear before the committee and did not respond to the list of questions from the group of experts,” said Wendy Flores, of the human rights group Nicaragua Nunca Más.

Olga Valle, director of the Urnas Abiertas social network, for her part urged the regime to “immediately end the repression, the full freedom of political prisoners, the appointment of new electoral authorities and the return of the legal status of political parties. arbitrarily cancelled.

The Nicaraguan regime has not reported the reasons for his absence.

