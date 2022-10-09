Nicaraguan opposition demanded to suspend trials against Catholic priests

Bishop Rolando Álvarez is under house arrest (REUTERS / Maynor Valenzuela / File)

the opponent Blue and White National Unity sued this friday suspend trials of all priests in Nicaraguaincluding four accused for the crimes of conspiracy to undermine national integrity, on the grounds that due process has been violated.

“We demand the annulment of the trials against all the priests, their processes have been full of irregularities and violations of their human rights”, indicated the National Unit in a public statement.

That opposition body, which considers that the priests “are innocent”, made this statement public on the same day that an initial hearing was scheduled to begin against four priests, two seminarians and a cameraman from the Diocese of Matagalpa, in the north of Nicaragua.

The accused are the priests Ramiro Tijerinorector of the Juan Pablo II University and in charge of the San Juan Bautista parish; Jose Luis Diaz y Sadiel Eugarrios, first and second vicar of the Matagalpa de San Pedro cathedral, respectively; Y Raul Vega Gonzalez.

also the seminarians Darwin Leiva Mendoza y Almost Centeno; and the cameraman Sergio Cardenas.

The four priests, the two seminarians and the layman were accused by the Public Ministry of the crimes of conspiracy to undermine national integrity and propagation of false news to the detriment of the State and Nicaraguan society.

The head of the Fifth Criminal District Court of Managua, Nalia Nadezha Obeda – The Best Of Nalia Nadezha Obandoin charge of the case, summoned the parties to the initial hearing this Friday, and although the day before he accepted the change of defense attorneys to the accused, no details of yesterday’s hearing were known.

Daniel Ortega, and the vice president, Rosario Murillo (REUTERS / Oswaldo Rivas / Archive)

BISHOP STILL UNDER “HOME PROTECTION”

The group of religious and laity, together with the bishop Rolando Alvarezwere abducted in the early hours of Friday, August 19, by police officers from the Episcopal Palace of the Diocese of Matagalpa, after having been confined for 15 days, and since then they have been in the “El Chipote” police prison, officially known as the Directorate of Judicial Assistance, with the exception of the bishop.

Álvarez, 55 years old and bishop of the diocese of Matagalpa, apostolic administrator of the diocese of Estelí, both in the north of Nicaragua, and who has since been under “home protection” in Managua, according to the National Police, has not been formally charged.

The National Police, led by Francisco Díaz, the dictator’s brother-in-law Daniel Ortegaaccuses the chief and his collaborators of trying to “organize violent groups”, supposedly “with the purpose of destabilizing the State of Nicaragua and attacking the constitutional authorities”.

According to the indictment, the religious used social networks, radio broadcasters, and the pulpit in the churches, between last August 4 and 6, to commit the alleged crimes, without specifying.

In the past week, Ortega attacked the Catholic Church led by Pope Francisaccused her of not practicing democracy, of being a “dictatorship” and a “perfect tyranny” and of having used “her bishops in Nicaragua to stage a coup” against her regime in the context of the demonstrations that broke out in April 2018 due to controversial social security reforms.

The arrest of Álvarez and seven other priests, including the four defendants, is the most recent chapter in a particularly convulsive last year for the Catholic Church of Nicaragua with the Ortega regime, who has branded as “coup plotters” and “terrorists” the hierarchs.

Relations between the Sandinistas and the Nicaraguan Catholic Church have been marked by friction and mistrust in the last 43 years.

