Nicaraguan police confirmed they detained Bishop Rolando Alvarez and placed him under house arrest in Managua

Rolando Alvarez (REUTERS/Maynor Valenzuela/File)

Nicaraguan police confirmed that they detained Bishop Rolando Álvarez and placed him under house arrest at his home in Managua .

Through a statement, he indicated that, “fulfilling its Constitutional Functions of safeguarding the Security, Tranquility and Peace of Families”, carried out an operation that “allowed to recover normality for the Citizenship and the families of Matagalpa”.

They also said that they waited “patiently” for a “positive” communication from Álvarez, but that he allegedly persisted in activities “destabilizing and provocative”.

“For several days, a positive communication from the Bishopric of Matagalpa was awaited with great patience, prudence, and a sense of responsibility, which never materialized and, as the destabilizing and provocative activities persisted, made the aforementioned Public Order operation necessary.”, pointed out the force.

He then reported that the people who remained in that “House-Curia” were “transferred, with respect and observance of their Rights, to the City of Managua for legal inquiries. The Lord Bishop remains in house protection in this Capital City and has been able to meet with his relatives this morning ”, he added.

The Nicaraguan Police forcefully entered the Episcopal Palace of the Diocese of Matagalpa (north) this Friday and arrested Bishop Rolando Álvarezas well as seven of his collaborators, who had been held and held since last August 4.

“Urgent!. At this time the National Police has entered the Episcopal Curia of our Diocese of Matagalpa”, reported that ecclesiastical headquarters on its social networks.

Álvarez, 55, bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Estelí, is accused by the National Police of trying to “organize violent groups”supposedly “with the purpose of destabilizing the State of Nicaragua and attacking the constitutional authorities”, although at the moment they have not offered evidence.

“Worry about wearing the party dress in the Kingdom of God”, Álvarez wrote on Twitter, a few hours before being captured.

The hierarch, a critic of the Daniel Ortega regime, He was arrested along with the priests José Luis Díaz and Sadiel Eugarrios, first and second vicar of the Matagalpa Cathedral of San Pedro, respectively. They were also arrested Ramiro Tijerino, rector of the Juan Pablo II University and in charge of the San Juan Bautista parish; as well as the seminarians Darwin Leyva y Melkin Sequeirathe cameraman Sergio Cardenas and the priest Raul Gonzalez.

