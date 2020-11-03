‘Nice British Bake Off’ Star Luis Troyano Dead at 48

“Nice British Bake Off” finalist Luis Troyano has died from oesophageal most cancers. He was 48.

Troyano’s agent Anne Kibel confirmed the season 5 contestant’s demise on Twitter on Tuesday. “Sadly, my pretty consumer misplaced his courageous struggle towards Oesophageal most cancers final week. A implausible man with a love of baking that noticed him get to the finals of GBBO, write a beautiful e-book, Bake It Nice and achieve this way more. At all times in our ideas.”

Sadly, my pretty consumer misplaced his courageous struggle towards Oesophageal most cancers final week. A implausible man with a love of baking that noticed him get to the finals of GBBO, write a beautiful e-book, Bake It Nice and achieve this way more. At all times in our ideas.https://t.co/S61Zgm3Vms — Anne Kibel (@AKAManagement) November 3, 2020

“We’re deeply saddened to listen to that Luis Troyano has handed away. It was an enormous honour and pleasure to have him within the Bake Off Tent for Sequence 5. Our condolences and ideas exit to his family and friends,” the “Bake Off” official account tweeted.

We’re deeply saddened to listen to that Luis Troyano has handed away. It was an enormous honour and pleasure to have him within the Bake Off Tent for Sequence 5. Our condolences and ideas exit to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/4gLiNBGaUL — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 3, 2020

Troyano was a advertising and marketing supervisor with the Salford Metropolis Council. In April, he had tweeted about his battle with most cancers.

“A yr in the past right now I had my most cancers surgical procedure and an terrible tumour eliminated that will have killed me. So an enormous thanks to the wonderful groups @SalfordRoyalNHS @TheChristieNHS @gi_upper @BilalAlkhaffaf and all the opposite unbelievable folks @NHSuk that saved my life. I’m in your debt.”

A yr in the past right now I had my most cancers surgical procedure and an terrible tumour eliminated that will have killed me. So an enormous thanks to the wonderful groups @SalfordRoyalNHS @TheChristieNHS @gi_upper @BilalAlkhaffaf and all the opposite unbelievable folks @NHSuk that saved my life. I am in your debt ❤ — Luis Troyano (@luistroyano) April 24, 2020

He’s survived by his spouse Louise.

On a JustGiving web page arrange in honor of Troyano, his spouse posted a message from the chef: “A particular thankyou to Macmillan Most cancers Help, East Cheshire Hospice and the NHS together with Salford Royal NHS Basis Belief, The Christie NHS Basis Belief and Stockport NHS Basis Belief for making an attempt to save lots of my life and their tireless work to attempt to remove most cancers. However extra importantly a large thanks to all of the wonderful professionals who actually did strive their best possible for me, confirmed me absolute compassion and gave me extra time than what was seemingly potential. I thanks sincerely.”

Simon Wooden, British prepare dinner and winner of the 2015 MasterChef competitors, paid his condolences. “Louis was an excellent man, I had the pleasure of working with him many instances. Such a loss. My ideas are with all his household.”

Louis was an excellent man, I had the pleasure of working with him many instances. Such a loss. My ideas are with all his household pic.twitter.com/KXcsfE6rfG — Simon Wooden (@SimonJWoodUK) November 3, 2020

Produced by Love Productions, “The Nice British Bake Off” is broadcast on the U.Okay.’s Channel 4. It additionally streams on Netflix beneath the title “The Nice British Baking Present.”