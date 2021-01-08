“Nice British Bake Off” Star Nadiya Hussain to Voice CBeebies Show

Nadiya Hussain, who shot to world stardom when she gained the 2015 version of “The Nice British Bake Off,” is ready to voice new CBeebies present “What’s On Your Head?”

Produced by London and Bristol-based indie outfit Gold Wala, the present is a 10-part factual leisure collection impressed by the carrying of face masks throughout the pandemic. It was commissioned for CBeebies, the BBC’s free-to-air youngsters’s tv community aimed toward youngsters aged 7 and under.

“What’s On Your Head?” will discover the various things individuals put on on their face or head for spiritual, cultural, skilled and security causes. From hijabs to lawyer’s wigs, scuba masks to firefighter helmets, the collection is a brand new method for kids to perceive the world round them utilizing a mixture of stay motion and animation that celebrates variety, humanizes distinction and explains the the reason why individuals determine to put one thing on to cowl their head or face.

It can function various expertise together with racing champion Jamie Chadwick, Sikh mannequin Rajvatan Singh Rathour and the primary Black girl to change into a Church of England bishop, Rose Hudson-Wilkin. Dance music duo Basement Jaxx have composed the theme music.

Faraz Osman, founder and managing director of Gold Wala, stated: “We’re thrilled to be bringing a brand new format to CBeebies to replicate their renewed dedication to variety within the trendy world. Impressed by a yr the place youngsters have seen everybody round them cowl their faces, ‘What’s On Your Head?’ will have a good time distinction and reward curiosity. We are able to’t look ahead to households to benefit from the vivid, trendy and joyful world that we’ve created.”

Cheryl Taylor, head of content material for BBC Youngsters’s, stated: “We’re delighted to welcome Gold Wala’s contemporary format ‘What’s on Your Head?’ to CBeebies and anticipate a really enthusiastic response from our devoted viewers of little learners. They love to uncover new issues and have enjoyable alongside the way in which and ‘What’s On Your Head?’ matches the temporary completely.”

The collection is government produced by Osman and Jess De Santis, with Kate Monaghan collection producing. Animation is supplied by The Animation Guys. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Michael Towner.

Since her “Bake Off” win, Hussain has change into some of the influential figures in British tv and has offered a number of exhibits together with “Nadiya Bakes,” “Time To Eat With Nadiya” and “Nadiya’s British Meals Journey.” She was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2020 for her providers to broadcasting and the culinary arts.