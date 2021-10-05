Nice information for lakhs of Anganwadi staff, helpers, insurance coverage quilt of Rs 50 lakh might be to be had

Insurance coverage of Rs 50 Lakhs Anganwadi staff and Helpers, Information: There may be nice information for lakhs of Anganwadi staff and helpers around the nation. The central govt will now supply an insurance coverage quilt of Rs 50 lakh for them beneath the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. This knowledge has come to the fore through quoting relied on assets of the Ministry of Ladies and Kid Construction of the Central Govt.Additionally Learn – Ration Card Yojana: PMGKY ration card holders gets unfastened ration until this month, know – for a way lengthy the scheme has been prolonged?

Consistent with the scoop of the scoop company ANI, assets within the Ministry of Ladies and Kid Construction have informed that greater than 13 lakh Anganwadi staff and greater than 11 lakh helpers of the rustic might be insured for Rs 50 lakh.

Greater than 13 lakh Anganwadi staff and over 11 lakh helpers gets the good thing about insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakhs beneath the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana: Ministry of Ladies & Kid Construction Assets – ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

Consistent with assets within the Union Ministry of Ladies and Kid Construction, greater than 13 lakh Anganwadi staff and greater than 11 lakh helpers gets the good thing about insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakh beneath the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Allow us to tell that the Central Govt is operating many schemes for the convenience and welfare of the deficient of the rustic from the Top Minister’s Deficient Welfare, by which they’re being given many different advantages together with meals grains.