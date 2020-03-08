Nicholas Tucci, Actor in ‘Ramy,’ ‘Pose’ and ‘Channel Zero,’ Dies at 38

Nicholas Tucci, an actor who appeared in exhibits like “Ramy,” “Pose” and extra, died on Tuesday at the Smilow Most cancers Hospital in New Haven, Conn., after battling an unspecified sickness. His father shared the information on Fb on Friday. Tucci was 38.

“Nick selected to maintain his sickness personal in order that he might proceed to pursue his skilled and creative desires for so long as doable. Within the final yr, he was capable of audition, go on location, and continue the work he liked a lot. To these of you in the movie, tv, and theater communities, thanks for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick. To these of you who loved Nick’s work on the display and stage, thanks for recognizing his expertise and appreciating his efforts. To all, thanks to your present of friendship to my son,” his father, Alexander Tucci, posted.

Tucci’s different TV credit embrace the Syfy horror anthology sequence “Channel Zero,” Netflix’s superhero present “Daredevil,” Showtime’s hit political thriller “Homeland” and ABC’s “Quantico.”

He additionally starred in the 2011 horror film “You’re Subsequent,” which follows a wealthy household who goes on a marriage anniversary trip and turn into beneath assault by a bunch of killers. He additionally appeared in the 2018 thriller “Lengthy Misplaced” and served as a producer.