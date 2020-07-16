Nick Cannon Apologizes for Feedback, Stays on ‘Masked Singer’ – Variety

Nick Cannon will proceed to host Fox’s top-rated actuality competitors collection “The Masked Singer,” the community confirmed on Wednesday. The information that Cannon would keep on “Masked Singer” comes after the host issued an apology on-line for anti-Semitic feedback he made on a podcast.

“After we had been made conscious of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we instantly started a dialogue with Nick,” the community mentioned in an announcement. “He’s clear and remorseful that his phrases had been incorrect and lacked each understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was necessary for us to watch. Nick has sincerely apologized, and shortly taken steps to teach himself and make amends. On that foundation and given a perception that this second calls for dialogue, we’ll transfer ahead with Nick and assist him advance this necessary dialog, broadly. Fox condemns all types of hate directed towards any group and we’ll fight bigotry of any sort.”

Cannon posted his apology a day after ViacomCBS terminated a long-term relationship it had with the star, which included the long-running sketch comedy collection “Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n Out.” ViacomCBS made the transfer following an change between Cannon and former Public Enemy member Professor Griff on the June 30 episode of Cannon’s podcast “Cannon’s Class.” At one level, Cannon mentioned Black persons are the “true Hebrews” and talked about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories involving the Rothschild household.

“It’s by no means hate speech, you may’t be anti-Semitic after we are the Semitic individuals,” Cannon mentioned on the podcast. “After we are the identical individuals who they need to be. That’s our birthright. We’re the true Hebrews.”

In his apology, posted on Wednesday night, Cannon mentioned he now felt “ashamed” for these statements; Cannon is claimed to have been assembly with Jewish leaders in gentle of the controversy. “At first I lengthen my deepest and most honest apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive phrases that got here out of my mouth throughout my interview with Richard Griffin. They strengthened the worst stereotypes of a proud and sumptuous individuals and I really feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these phrases got here from. The video of this interview has since been eliminated.

“Whereas the Jewish expertise encompasses greater than 5,000 years and there may be a lot I’ve but to study, I’ve had at the least a minor historical past lesson over the previous few days and to say that it’s eye-opening could be an unlimited understatement. I need to specific my gratitude to the Rabbis, group leaders and establishments who reached out to me to assist enlighten me, as a substitute of chastising me. I need to guarantee my Jewish mates, new and outdated, that that is solely the start of my training — I’m dedicated to deeper connections, extra profound studying and strengthening the bond between our two cultures at present and every single day going ahead.”

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury hasn’t but revealed whether or not its plans had modified concerning its new daytime speak present “Nick Cannon,” set to debut on Monday, Sept. 21, in additional than 90% of U.S. native markets. The prolific Cannon can also be a producer and seems in E!’s “Superstar Name Heart,” a brand new actuality present that simply launched this week. And he continues to host a every day radio present for Meruelo Media’s KPWR-FM (Energy 106), which is syndicated nationally.

Cannon can also be an government producer on “Masked Singer,” and has been with the present since its launch in January 2019. “Masked Singer” turned a fast hit, and a cornerstone of Fox’s schedule — a lot in order that the collection was given the plum slot behind the Tremendous Bowl earlier this yr.

“The Masked Singer” has aired 42 episodes over three seasons up to now, with Cannon as host of all of them. He additionally fronted “The Masked Singer: After the Masks,” an after present that aired on Fox this spring. For his work on “The Masked Singer,” Cannon was nominated for finest host on the 2019 MTV Film & TV Awards, in addition to finest host for this yr’s Children’ Selection Awards. He was additionally a part of the manufacturing staff nominated final yr for a Producers’ Guild award.

In a social media publish early Wednesday, Cannon mentioned he left NBC and “America’s Received Expertise” (which he beforehand hosted) after he says he felt the community “threatened and mistreated me for years,” and that he then “took my abilities and government creativity to my open minded and prepared companions on the Fox Tv community to create the present #1 hit present on tv “The Masked Singer” wherein I host and government produce.”

“The Masked Singer” has been in pre-production, which incorporates casting and prep work, however it’s not believed to have resumed taping simply but.

Cannon’s profession has encompassed appearing, stand-up comedy, sketch, music, radio internet hosting and extra — with previous credit together with “America’s Received Expertise.” He advised Variety’s Cynthia Littleton earlier this yr that he wasn’t trying for one other community 123 present to host after he ended an eight-season run on “AGT.”

“I used to be actually meticulous about what I’d need to host once more within the house of nonscripted 123 since I had accomplished it on the largest stage with ‘AGT.’ I didn’t need to leap in and host one other expertise present,” Cannon advised her.