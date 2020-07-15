Nick Cannon Dropped by ViacomCBS After Making Anti-Semitic Comments – Variety

ViacomCBS is ending its long-running relationship with Nick Cannon after he made anti-Semitic feedback on his podcast.

Within the June 30 episode of “Cannon’s Class,” the actor and TV host interviewed Professor Griff, a rapper who was part of Public Enemy earlier than leaving the group after making anti-Semitic remarks.

On the podcast, Cannon mentioned Black persons are the “true Hebrews” and talked about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories involving the Rothschild household.

“It’s by no means hate speech, you’ll be able to’t be anti-Semitic once we are the Semitic individuals,” Cannon mentioned. “Once we are the identical individuals who they need to be. That’s our birthright. We’re the true Hebrews.”

A ViacomCBS spokesperson launched an announcement to Variety, saying that the corporate’s relationship with Cannon is now terminated.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any form and we categorically denounce all types of anti-Semitism. Now we have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and unfold anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Whereas we help ongoing schooling and dialogue within the struggle towards bigotry, we’re deeply troubled that Nick has didn’t acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we’re terminating our relationship with him. We’re dedicated to doing higher in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS could have additional bulletins on our efforts to fight hate of all types,” the corporate mentioned.

On Monday, Cannon mentioned on Twitter and Fb that he has “no hate in my coronary heart nor malice intentions” and doesn’t condone hate speech. He additionally mentioned that he holds himself “accountable for this second” and takes full duty for his actions.

Anybody who is aware of me is aware of that I’ve no hate in my coronary heart nor malice intentions. I don’t condone hate speech nor the unfold of hateful rhetoric. We live in a time when it’s extra necessary than ever to advertise unity and understanding. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 13, 2020

Till then, I maintain myself accountable for this second and take full duty as a result of My intentions are solely to indicate that as a stupendous human species we’ve got far more commonalities than variations, So let’s embrace these in addition to one another. We All Household!🙏🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 13, 2020

Cannon has had a relationship with Viacom since he was an actor on Nickelodeon within the ’90s. He’s additionally hosted the sketch comedy present “Wild ‘n Out,” which aired on MTV and VH1 since 2005. Extra not too long ago, he’s been generally known as the host of “The Masked Singer” on Fox and hosted “America’s Bought Expertise” on NBC from 2009-2016. He’s additionally launching a syndicated daytime discuss present in September with Debmar-Mercury.