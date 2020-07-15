Nick Cannon Hits Out at ViacomCBS, Demands Apology and IP Ownership – Variety

UPDATED: Actor and TV host Nick Cannon has struck again at ViacomCBS, hours after he was dropped by the media large for making anti-Semitic feedback on his podcast.

Cannon has requested for possession of his MTV and VH1 sequence “Wild ‘N Out,” in addition to an apology from the corporate.

In a prolonged assertion posted to his Fb web page early Wednesday, Cannon wrote, “If I’ve furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize. However now I’m the one making calls for. I demand full possession of my billion greenback ‘Wild ‘N Out’ model that I created, and they’ll proceed to misuse and destroy with out my management! I demand that the hate and again door bullying stop and whereas we’re at it, now that the reality is out, I demand the Apology!”

Within the submit, which is titled ‘Fact and Reconciliation,’ Cannon started by noting he’s “deeply saddened in a second so near reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an essential second for us to all develop nearer collectively and be taught extra about each other.”

“As a substitute the second was stolen and highjacked [sic] to make an instance of an outspoken black man. I cannot be bullied, silenced, or repeatedly oppressed by any group, group, or company. I’m dissatisfied that Viacom doesn’t perceive or respect the ability of the black neighborhood,” he continued.

The performer alleges that ViacomCBS just lately banned “all commercial [sic] that supported George Floyd and Breonna Taylor who we’re nonetheless looking for justice for.” Cannon additionally claims he personally reached out to ViacomCBS chair Shari Redstone “to have a dialog of reconciliation and truly apologize if I mentioned something that pained or damage her or her neighborhood,” and obtained no response.

ViacomCBS claims that Cannon didn’t try to attach with Redstone. “It’s completely unfaithful that Nick Cannon reached out to the Chair of ViacomCBS,” a ViacomCBS spokesperson instructed Variety. In regard to the declare about advertisements associated to the deaths of Floyd and Taylor, the ViacomCBS rep directed Variety to a press release in a July 12 Wall Road Journal story, during which an organization spokesperson mentioned that the advert block was associated to ta present referred to as “Revenge Prank,” and that “we didn’t wish to be insensitive by inserting advertisements for it subsequent to essential and severe subjects, corresponding to Black Lives Matter. That is normal observe we use with our media company to make sure that our advertisements don’t come throughout as tone-deaf or disrespectful.”

Cannon goes on to record his achievements over the past 20 years, together with government producing and internet hosting Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”

“My hope and authentic objective was to make use of this second to indicate therapeutic and acceptance and prayed that Viacom would use their powers for good. As a substitute I’m now receiving dying threats, hate messages calling me an ungrateful [N—] and past,” mentioned Cannon, who was retweeting messages of help from followers in addition to critics calling him the N-word nicely into the early hours of Wednesday.

“Viacom’s objective to maintain me from offering for my household and lineage shall be foiled. They will attempt to kick me whereas I’m down or pressure me to kiss the grasp’s ft in public for disgrace and ridicule, however as a substitute I stand agency on my sq. with my fist within the air repeating my mantra, ‘You’ll be able to’t hearth a Boss!’”

In his assertion, Cannon additionally highlighted an “outpouring of affection and help from the Jewish neighborhood,” noting he has spoken with “Rabbis, clergy, Professors and coworkers” who’ve provided to assist him.

“l am excited to announce that I’ve been invited to Israel which is a lifelong dream the place I’ll obtain teachings, classes and fact concerning the Jewish historical past,” mentioned Cannon. “As somebody who’s in pursuit for my PHD in Theology and Divinity and simply obtained a level in Prison Justice from the Nice Howard College, this shall be an enriching, enlightening and total thrilling journey!”

A ViacomCBS spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that it was severing ties with Cannon after it emerged that the performer had mentioned on his podcast that Black individuals are the “true Hebrews” along with discussing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories involving the Rothschild household.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any variety and we categorically denounce all types of anti-Semitism. We’ve got spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and unfold anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” mentioned the corporate in a press release shared with Variety.

“Whereas we help ongoing training and dialogue within the battle towards bigotry, we’re deeply troubled that Nick has did not acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we’re terminating our relationship with him. We’re dedicated to doing higher in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS may have additional bulletins on our efforts to fight hate of every kind,” the corporate mentioned.”

Manori Ravindran contributed to this report.