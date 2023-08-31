Nick Carter Is Being Sued For The Third Time For Sexual Abuse:

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has been accused of sexual abuse by a third woman. Rolling Stone says that a woman only known as “A.R.” says Carter attacked her several times when she was just 15 years old. On Monday, A.R. filed a suit for sexual abuse.

The filing says that Carter gave A.R. drink and drugs and beat her up, even though she asked him to stop and told him not to. There were two events one on a tour bus within 2003 as well as another on a boat.

The lawsuit says that Carter gave her STDs during these times, which caused her “severe emotional distress, physical anguish, intimacy problems, and other complex trauma.”

The lawsuit says that Carter and Carter’s mother went to the police within Pennsylvania after Carter urged three men to watch her as well as Carter have sex on a boat. In Pennsylvania, there were never any criminal charges brought, Carter’s lawyers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Nick Carter Is Being Sued For The Third Time For Sexual Abuse:

Nick Carter is being sued for the third time for sexual abuse. Shannon “Shay” Ruth said that Carter abused her when she was just 17 years old.

In February of this year, Carter sued back, saying that she had been “forced” to make fake accusations. In April, Melissa Schuman of the pop group Dream sued Carter. Carter has also sued Dream and Schuman. On Wednesday, a judge said that Carter could go ahead with his lawsuit.

The woman, whose name is “AR,” says that Carter attacked her three times within 2003, when she was just 15 while he was 23. She also says that Carter gave her HPV, a sexually transmitted disease. She wants $15,000 in compensation.

The Woman Wants To Be Paid $15,000:

Her lawyer, Margaret Mabie, replied, “We hope that AR gets some kind of justice and that the outcome of this lawsuit will make it easier for other survivors to bring their abusers accountable.”

Carter is said to have known AR because she was a family friend. He is said to have attacked her first on his family’s boat, then on a bus upon his family’s property, and then again on the yacht in a later event that he reportedly let three other men watch.

Carter denied the accusations, and his lawyer, Dale A. Hayes Jr., called them “ridiculous” as well as “malicious” within a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

In 2017, Melissa Schuman Also Said That Carter Had Sexually Assaulted Her:

Melissa Schuman, who used to be a singer with the girl group Dream, is also suing Carter. She initially charged him of sexual assault within 2017, but the alleged attack happened in 2002, when she was 18 as well as were working upon a movie together.

Carter has been accused of giving her drugs as well as raping her during a “relentless” attack, but he says this is not true. She told the cops about what happened, but they couldn’t do anything because the event happened in 2013.

“Repeating the same false accusations within a new legal complaint doesn’t make them any more true,” Hayes stated.

AR had made criminal reports toward Carter in two separate US states soon after the claimed assaults, but the officials declined to file charges.

Liane K. Wakayama, Carter’s Lawyer, Said Schuman Was Planning To Hurt, Smear, And Praise Her Client:

John Kawai, one of AR’s other lawyers, said, “Abusers should know that the fact that they didn’t go to jail doesn’t mean they won’t have to provide evidence to a jury for what they did.”

She sued Carter in April, saying, “I’m trying to contribute to making the music business a better place to work as well as perform. Liane K. Wakayama, Carter’s lawyer, said Schuman was “planning to hurt, smear, as well as extort” her client.

Within a Las Vegas court on Wednesday, Carter was given the right to sue Schuman for libel. Carter’s collaboration with the Backstreet Boys has been very successful since the group got together in 1993 and became the most famous boy band of the decade, with songs like “I Want It That Way” and “Everybody” reaching the top of the charts around the world.

The #MeToo Movement Helped Ruth Start Her Lawsuit And Gave It More Strength:

After the decision, Wakayama said that Schuman’s claims were “a bold attempt to make wealthy off of him. Today’s decision guarantees that Nick is going to be able to keep looking for the truth until he finds it.

Carter’s lawyers said the claims were “completely false.” Later, when they filed a countersuit, they said Ruth and Schuman were working together to “harass, defame, as well as extort” Carter and claimed that Ruth’s case was “started and supported by the #MeToo movement.”

After The Accusations, Backstreet Boys Income Dropped By More Than $2 Million:

They said that Carter as well as the Backstreet Boys had lost more than $2 million in income because brand partners and show producers had cut ties alongside the group after the accusations.

Even though Schulman said something bad about them in 2017, they kept doing well, and in 2019, their record DNA was at the top of the US Billboard chart.

Their most recent record, A Highly Backstreet Christmas, came out in 2022 and made it into the US Top 20. However, a TV show that was supposed to go with it was canceled after Ruth’s claims.