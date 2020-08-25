Nick Cordero Tribute Concert to Be Livestreamed on Broadway on Demand

A tribute live performance celebrating the lifetime of actor Nick Cordero might be completely streamed on Labor Day weekend by way of Broadway on Demand. The webcast takes place Sunday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. ET/four PT.

The tribute will rejoice Cordero’s life and profession that includes appearances from his former castmates. Solid members from his best-known exhibits — “A Bronx Story,” “Bullets Over Broadway,” “The Poisonous Avenger,” “Rock of Ages” and “Waitress” — are scheduled to seem, however no additional particulars have been launched.

The tribute occasion will embrace family and friends coming collectively to share pictures, movies, reminiscences and commentary from these he grew up with, labored with and shared his expertise with, in addition to particular performances by these with whom he shared the stage, in accordance to Broadway on Demand.

The celebratory memorial tribute might be free, with donations benefiting the Save the Music Basis.

Later in September, Nick Cordero’s Feinstein’s/54 Beneath “Dwell Your Life” reside album might be launched Sept. 17, to coincide with what would have been the late actor’s 42nd birthday.

Cordero died July 5 on the age of 41 following a protracted battle with coronavirus.

He first hit the Broadway stage for “Rock of Ages” in 2012 as Dennis and File Firm Man. In 2014, he earned a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk nomination for his function of Cheech within the musical adaptation of Woody Allen’s “Bullets Over Broadway.” He additionally appeared as Earl in “Waitress,” leaving to play Sonny in “A Bronx Story The Musical,” for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk award. Cordero’s tv credit included “Queer as People,” “Lilyhammer,” “Blue Bloods” and “Regulation & Order: SVU.”

Broadway on Demand is accessible on the online, Apple and Android app shops, AppleTV, Roku, Chromecast and Amazon Fireplace TV.