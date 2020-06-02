Nick Cordero’s Wife Asking For A ‘Miracle’ As Blue Bloods Star Hits Day 60 In The Hospital

I do know that it’s been some time and partly that’s as a result of we’ve simply been in a little bit little bit of a standstill. We’re type of simply ready to see if Nick will get higher. So so far as updates go, there’s not an excessive amount of updates. We’re at some extent the place we’ve type of carried out every part we presumably can and we’re simply ready to see if issues progress in a manner that’s good. Nick is on an enormous dose of steroids to attempt to assist with irritation along with his physique so we’re seeing if that works and we’re simply persevering with prayers and hoping for miracles day-after-day.