Nick Cordero’s Wife Provides Update After ‘Rocky Evening’ In The ICU

Hey all people, only a fast Nick replace. He had slightly little bit of a rocky night time final night time, spiked a fever. They usually needed to do some little bit of fixing of that, antibiotics. Fortunately all the things is again to regular at the moment and that was just a bit blip that may occur within the ICU. I imply something can occur within the ICU. Just a bit blip. However now we’re again to regular, issues are going, I believe, good. That he’s steady they usually’ll in all probability be wanting into doing one other CT scan of his lungs to see what sort of progress or if there’s additional injury in his lungs. So, we have to verify that out and likewise possibly do one other spherical of stem cells. Issues are doing OK, he’s steady and we’re holding in there.