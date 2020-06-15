Nick Cordero’s Wife Said Blue Bloods Actor Isn’t Available For Lung Transplant, But There’s Hope

We did get a CT scan on his lungs again. It isn’t the prettiest, sadly. He instructed me at this time that regardless of a not-pretty CT scan on Nick’s chest and lungs space, that the lungs are wonderful they usually can operate, and we simply hold excited about the choices that we have now and getting him stronger. He mentioned that he has seen lungs get better they usually do unimaginable issues, so don’t quit hope since you by no means know what the performance of one thing is predicated off of an image.