Nick Cordero’s Wife Shares Last Picture They Took Before Harrowing Covid-19 Ordeal

Our final household photograph earlier than Nick bought sick. What this man has gone by means of! Nick is 41 years outdated. He had no pre-existing well being situations. We have no idea how he bought COVID-19 however he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an an infection that brought about his coronary heart to cease, he wanted resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, wanted surgical procedure to removing an ECMO cannula that was proscribing blood stream to his leg, a faciatomy to alleviate strain on the leg, an amputation of his proper leg, an MRI to additional examine mind harm, a number of bronchial sweeps to filter his lungs, a septis an infection inflicting septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood rely and platelet ranges, and a short lived pacemaker to help his coronary heart. He has spent 38 days now within the ICU. This illness doesn’t solely impact outdated folks. That is actual. A superbly wholesome 41 12 months outdated man! Deliver consciousness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! This journey with Nick has been the toughest factor we’ve ever needed to undergo. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad jogged my memory that God is answering my prayer on a regular basis as a result of he’s nonetheless with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His docs and nurses have been actually unbelievable. Thanks @cedarssinai ?? We are going to get our CODE ROCKY! #wakeupnick