Albin Lewi, the creative director of the worldwide collection competition Canneseries, unveiled the lineup for the occasion’s third version Tuesday in Paris.

The competition, which runs Oct. 9-14, will open with the world premiere of “La Flamme,” with star Jonathan Cohen in attendance. The occasion will shut with Season 4 of “Name My Agent.” The hybrid competition will happen at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes and, for the primary time, on the net platform Canneseries Reside.

Among the many world premieres within the Competitors part are supernatural comedy “Reality Seekers,” written by Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, and starring Frost and Pegg, and World Struggle II drama “Atlantic Crossing,” starring Kyle MacLachlan as President Franklin D. Roosevelt and “The Bridge’s” Sofia Helin as Norway’s Crown Princess Märtha.

Receiving its worldwide premiere out of competitors is “#Freerayshawn,” created by Marc Maurino, and starring Laurence Fishburne, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who received Emmys for the present, and Emmy nominee Stephan James.

Actor Judith Gentle, whose credit embody “Clear” and “American Crime Story,” will obtain the Selection Icon Award, and “Regular Folks” star Daisy Edgar-Jones will likely be feted with the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award.

The competition may even current a program of talks, beneath the Rendez-Vous banner. Among the many audio system are “#Freerayshawn” director Seith Mann and actor Jasmine Cephas Jones; and “The Comey Rule” screenwriter and creator Billy Ray, and actor Jeff Daniels; “Intercourse and the Metropolis” creator Darren Star, now engaged on “Emily in Paris”; “The Strolling Lifeless” exec producer Gale Anne Hurd; “Darkish” creators Jantje Friese and Baran Bo Odar; “Chernobyl” actor Jared Harris; “Name My Agent” actors Sigourney Weaver and Camille Cottin; and “Twin Peaks” and “Portlandia” star Kyle MacLachlan.

