Nick Fury Endgame Concept Art Is Running Around, And Things Could Have Been Really Bad For The Character

As a result of he was among the many half of the universe that was turned to mud by Thanos on the finish of Avengers: Infinity Conflict, ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. head Nick Fury wasn’t in Avengers: Endgame for that lengthy. In actual fact, he solely had a few seconds of display time throughout Tony Stark’s funeral. Nonetheless, evidently there was some extent throughout Endgame’s improvement the place not solely would Fury have had an even bigger function within the film, however issues wouldn’t have ended nicely for him. Have a look:
Shared by artist Stephen Schirle on his Instagram web page, right here we now have Nick Fury being stabbed by Corvus Glaive, one of many members of Thanos’ Black Order. Since Nick Fury and the remainder of the folks misplaced in The Decimation weren’t introduced again to life till two-thirds of the best way by way of Avengers: Endgame, it’s probably this second would have occurred in the course of the film’s remaining battle, although it’s unclear the place that is happening.
In contrast to all of the superheroes who have been introduced again by Hulk’s harnessing of the Infinity Stones, Nick Fury didn’t happen within the battle in opposition to 2014 Thanos and his forces. Nonetheless, in an alternate model of Avengers: Endgame, Fury will get drawn into the motion and pays the last word value. I imply, possibly there’s a slim probability he one way or the other survived that assault and made it our of the film alive, however given how Endgame marked the end result of the Infinity Saga, which Fury had been a part of because the starting, one thing tells me he would have died on this model of occasions.
Finally it was determined to go in a special course with Avengers: Endgame, however this may be added to the pile of enjoyable ‘what ifs,’ like how we might have seen Ant-Man commanding big ants to tackle Thanos’ Leviathans. And whereas Nick Fury wasn’t within the remaining model of Endgame for that lengthy, 2019 was nonetheless a giant 12 months for the character, as Captain Marvel adopted the character in 1995, when he first met Carol Danvers and misplaced his eye.
So since Nick Fury didn’t die in Avengers: Endgame, what’s he to date? Effectively, whereas it was initially believed that he recruited Peter Parker to work with Quentin Beck, a.okay.a. Mysterio, to tackle The Elementals in Spider-Man: Far From House, it turned out that this was really Fury’s Skrull ally Talos disguised as him, whereas his spouse Soren was pretending to be Fury’s second-in-command, Maria Hill.
The actual Nick Fury was really on trip aboard a Skrull spaceship elsewhere within the cosmos, although when Talos referred to as and knowledgeable him about how issues went sideways with Mysterio, Fury wrapped up his day off and instructed the opposite Skrulls to get again to work. That’s the final we’ve seen of him within the MCU up to now, and there’s no phrase on when he’ll present up once more.
Nick Fury dying in Avengers: Endgame would have been one other highly effective technique to carry the Infinity Saga to an in depth, however with Black Widow and Iron Man already assembly their demises, in addition to Captain America retiring from the superhero life, I can perceive why it was determined to depart the spy alone. Apart from, given the scale of Endgame’s ensemble, it was to be anticipated that sure characters must sit on the sidelines, and Fury drew the quick straw this time round.
Though S.H.I.E.L.D. continues to be disbanded within the MCU (nicely, on the large display facet of it, anyway), judging by the assets that Talos had at his disposal in Spider-Man: Far From House, Nick Fury is maintaining his spy work, so maybe we’ll spot him once more in one other Earth-set film. Alternatively, given his relationship with Carol Danvers and that he’s hanging out with the Skrulls, maybe Fury might resurface within the forthcoming Captain Marvel 2.
Both means, so long as Nick Fury’s nonetheless drawing breath, the probabilities of him showing within the MCU once more are sturdy. And even when he was useless, I’m positive somebody would discover a technique to embody him by way of flashbacks, dream sequences, hallucinations, and so on. Relaxation assured, if phrase is available in about Samuel L. Jackson reprising Fury, we’ll be sure you let you realize.
