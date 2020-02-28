Nick Fury Endgame Concept Art Is Running Around, And Things Could Have Been Really Bad For The Character

In contrast to all of the superheroes who have been introduced again by Hulk’s harnessing of the Infinity Stones, Nick Fury didn’t happen within the battle in opposition to 2014 Thanos and his forces. Nonetheless, in an alternate model of Avengers: Endgame, Fury will get drawn into the motion and pays the last word value. I imply, possibly there’s a slim probability he one way or the other survived that assault and made it our of the film alive, however given how Endgame marked the end result of the Infinity Saga, which Fury had been a part of because the starting, one thing tells me he would have died on this model of occasions.