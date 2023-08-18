Nick Jonas Falls Into A Hole At The Jonas Brothers The Tour Show In Boston:

Nick Jonas messed up this week, according to The L.A. Times. On Tuesday night, the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers, who is third in line for the revered Jonas Throne, fell in a hole at a show.

Jonas apparently wasn’t hurt when he fell into a hole. This is the kind of thing that could keep Shaggy from Scooby-Doo from doing his job for most of a commercial break.

Nick Jonas Stumbled And Fell Into A Big Hole:

The “Close” singer fell while performing on stage at the Jonas Brothers show in Boston. A fan shared an Instagram video of the moment when the 30-year-old, who was wearing yellow pants as well as a white top and singing “Sail Away” on stage with his older brothers Kevin as well as Joe Jonas, stepped backwards into a huge hole.

Jonas fell within the hole while playing alongside his brothers at Boston’s TD Garden. Footage of the event shows him crossing across the closed trapdoor before stepping backwards after it looks like it was opened.

And, no, we’re not saying that someone evil like General Zaroff has made the choice that Nick Jonas was his ultimate prey and is now setting traps for him because he’s the most dangerous game. We’re simply stating that if that were the situation, it might be hard to tell the difference between what happened last night and what would have happened if that were the case.

The Jonas Brothers’ 6th Studio Album Just Came Out:

Again, though, Jonas wasn’t hurt, and he went back to his brothers to keep the show going. This was the latest stop on their North American tour, which is still going on.

The group just put out their sixth studio record, which is just called “The Album.” This is the kind of cute name that could make anyone feel like walking through a hole.

At least one security guard can be seen in the videos trying to warn Jonas about the hole he’s about to step backwards into. Feel free to add “I can only watch helplessly to be Nick Jonas ignores my warnings as well as falls into a hole” to your own personal collection of nightmares.

Nick Jonas’s Initially Show At Yankee Stadium Makes Priyanka Chopra Cry:

Anyway, Nick’s family has been very supportive of him during the first part of The Tour. His wife, Priyanka Chopra, has even been to his recent shows with him, and she was seen wiping away tears during the Jonas Brothers’ first show at Yankee Stadium.

She also talked about Nick on Instagram, saying, “You are a magnet, @nickjonas MM, and I am so lucky to have you. Good luck on the start of an amazing tour! All of you are in for a big ride.

Let’s get going! The JB team, the band, as well as the crew all did a great job. The show went on without a hitch and was amazing. Tonight is round two.”

Before Nick Took A Step Back And Grabbed His Foot, A Security Guard Told Him:

Nick recently talked to People about The Tour and said, “It’s our most big show we’ve ever put upon, within the sense that putting out five songs within a single performance was a task that I don’t think we fully comprehended until after we’d put it on sale. But it’s amazing to just look back and see how we got to where we are now.”

Another user noticed that a security guard caught the slip and attempted to alert the artist, writing, “Aw, the security guard went to warn him prior to he stepped back and grabbed his foot.”

Other fans made fun of how Joe and Kevin laughed at Nick’s fall, saying things like, “Kevin as well as Joe just laughing was the best big brother thing,” which was written by one user.

The Group Will Keep Making Hits In Boston On Wednesday Night:

Another reply showed how ironic it was that the people from New Jersey were singing a song at the time it happened. The reality that he fell while sailing away makes it a little funnier than it ought to be,” wrote the user.

After two nights at Yankee Stadium within New York, the Jonas Brothers played their third show of “The Tour” on Tuesday. The group will be back in Boston on Wednesday night to sign more songs from their five studio records. Their set list has more than 65 songs and is split into two acts.

Nick Said He Was Proud Of Their Friends And Thankful For Their Support:

Nick was proud and thankful for their fans’ support across the years when he spoke at their first show on Saturday.

Nick Jonas said, “I’m so glad we came together so we might be here tonight.” “There are a lot of individuals who have been alongside us since the start.”