Nick Jonas, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Snoop Dogg Talk ‘The Voice’

When Blake Shelton first joined “The Voice,” he thought the present was “fairly ridiculous” with its “Star Trek”- like chairs and massive purple buttons. Studying the idea on paper made it exhausting to check, however as soon as filming began, every part clicked.

“If Christina Aguilera is doing it, I’ll do it,” Shelton recalled pondering on the time. “The truth that we didn’t take it so severe once we began that’s the place all of the joking began from… I don’t know that present was ever meant to be as humorous as it’s.”

Forward of the Knockout Rounds, coaches Shelton, Nick Jonas and John Legend and Knockout Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg gathered (just about) to have fun season 20 of “The Voice.” Coach Kelly Clarkson couldn’t take part within the Q&A dialogue as a result of she was filming her daytime speak present. Of their reflections, they revealed how the present has impacted them personally.

“It helps us assume anew about our personal careers,” stated Legend. “It’s inspiring. The sorts of recommendation we give to those artists, I feel it helps me flip the lens again on myself, like, ‘nicely what would I say to myself to make myself a greater artist?’”

In advising on the choice to advocate for social justice points, Legend stated artists should determine how they wish to transfer on this planet, including that he’s vocal about politics as a result of he feels keen about what he has to say and has such a giant platform. Snoop echoed this sense of objective.

“I feel that artists inject themselves into the system so far as talking up, it’s not one thing that they wish to do, it’s one thing they should do,” stated the rapper. “It’s of their blood, it’s of their spirit.”

The coaches additionally dove into the technique behind the Knockout Rounds. Although the viewers will get a behind-the-scenes take a look at preparation, on the subject of showtime, all that issues is the precise efficiency. Legend defined it’s vital to go in open-minded and be impressed by what the contestants do on the stage. And whereas Shelton stated he stated he goes into the Knockout Rounds doubtless understanding which contestant will win, he acknowledged there’s at all times an opportunity the opposite contestant will step as much as the plate.

“The Knockout Rounds at this level, it means a lot to every of those artists the place we turn into actually invested in every step of their journey,” Jonas added. “It’s a troublesome spot to be in, but it surely’s a choice that must be made and you simply received to go along with your intestine and no matter feels proper.”

The Knockout Rounds will air on “The Voice” on April 19 and 26 on NBC at 8 p.m.