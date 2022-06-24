Nick Kyrgios questioned the new rule that the ATP will put into practice in tennis: “The beauty of this sport is lost”

Kyrgios disagreed with the new rule that the ATP will implement (Reuters)

australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios He was once again the protagonist of a new episode in the world of professional tennis after showing himself publicly against the ATP rule that will come into action after the end of Wimbledon until the end of the year.

As of July 11, the system will be introduced as a test. coachinga norm that will allow coaches to get involved in their players’ game to give directions and suggestions, something that was being done but for which the tennis players were warned by the chair umpires.

The current number 45 of the ranking on their social networks spoke on this topic. The Canberra native, who has no coach, responded by Twitter a Patrick Mouratoglouformer coach of Serena Williams and who now works with Simona Halep, after defending the new implementation.

“Congratulations to the ATP for ‘legalizing’ a practice that has been carried out in almost every game for decades. No more hypocrisy,” the 52-year-old Frenchman wrote.

“Totally disagree”was the imminent response of the Bad Boy of the circuit, who considered that this rule it makes the game lose “one of the unique features that no other sport had.”

“The player had to figure things out on his own. That was the beauty of it. What happens if a high level player plays against a low ranked player who doesn’t have or can’t afford a trainer?”he asked.

“In addition to ensuring consistency in the sport for the benefit of players and fans, this testing phase will also will try to increase the moments of intrigue and closeness to improve the experience of the spectators”, explained the organization through an official statement.

Mouratoglou’s comment caused many repercussions in the tennis environment. Another one who also responded to that Tweetwas the former Australian doubles Todd Andrew Woodbridge: “It is very disappointing to see such a high-profile coach openly admit that he has broken the rules of our sport for so long.

Although he chose not to respond to Kyrgios, the French coach questioned the former tennis player’s words: Why do you deny the evidence that ‘coaching’ happens every day on the courts? Do you deliberately try to make me look bad and accuse me? This is disappointing…”

“Well, I can honestly say that my coaches didn’t help me from the stands”, sentenced the former member of the renowned duo of los Woodies.

Talking about Nick Kyrgiosuntil now he comes from playing the tournament in Mallorca, where he reached the round of 16, but had to go down for an abdominal problem so as not to compromise his chances at Wimbledon.

