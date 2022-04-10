Nick Kyrgios was once again the protagonist of a new controversy in the middle of the match: discussion with the judge and the murmurs of the public

Nick Kyrgios starred in another controversy during a tournament

Everytime that Nick Kyrgios he walks out onto the pitch and all eyes are on him, unfortunately not because of his great style of play, but because he is one of the most controversial and outgoing players on the circuit.

On this occasion, the Australian tennis player was protagonist of a tense discussion with the chair umpire during the semifinal match of the ATP 250 tournament in Houston (United States) against Reilly Opelka, who finally won the pass to the final after beating him 6-3 and 7-5.

The exchange of comments came after a play corresponding to the second set, when the scoreboard indicated a 5-5. It was there when the current number 94 in the ranking got angry after a play he had considered to be bad but that the umpire ended up giving it as good.

Kyrgios lost in the semi-finals of the tournament

The action began with the Australian’s serve and it was on the return of the American that he considered that the ball had been bad, however he continued to play until the point was finished. From there He went to the chair umpire to show him where the ball had bounced, according to him.

“Tell me, there are three clay court umpires and he gets that point when the ball is out? So what are you doing here?”Kyrgios asked ironically before the attentive gaze of the spectators, who soon began booing and murmuring from the stands.

The play continued and finally Opelka managed to turn the point around and subsequently beat him in the next game. It is worth mentioning that there is no hawk eye on this clay surface. This is the third consecutive presentation in which the Australian became the center of all eyes for starring in a controversy since previously he had also done so in Indian Wells and the Miami Masters.

Opelka qualified for the ATP final in Houston

With the result in your favor Reilly Opelkathird favorite of the competition, will face John Isner in the final, winner of the other key by beating Chilean Christian Garin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. The American, a former number one from his country, now has an even record in semi-final matches at 6-6, but improves to 5-2 in clay events.

For his part, the explosive Australian, who prefers to play on hard courts, he has won only 39 matches on clay so far in his career and had not played a match on that surface since 2019. The Indian Wells 2022 quarter-finalist, who has been reluctant to travel and has seen very limited action since the covid pandemic, He was one victory away from playing his first final on the ATP circuit since 2019.

