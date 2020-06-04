Nick Offerman Hosts CuriosityStream ‘The History of Residence’ – Variety

Nick Offerman of “Parks and Recreation” fame is lending his voice to CuriosityStream’s latest unique — taking viewers by means of each doorway and round every nook of human habitats.

Three-part docuseries “The History of Residence,” narrated by Offerman, premieres June 18 completely on the CuriosityStream subscription streaming service. The corporate, devoted to nonfiction programming, is headed by Discovery founder John Hendricks.

The brand new hour-long present examines how the elemental parts of each day life made our homes into properties. “The History of Residence” options interviews with architects, designers, craftspeople and historians explaining the “story” of numerous rooms in the home, together with hallways, kitchens, bedrooms and loos. It was filmed in 10 nations throughout 4 continents and options 35 completely different areas, shot with 4K cameras together with the Sony Venice.

The present options well-known domiciles like Highclere Citadel — dwelling of “Downton Abbey” — and Kirkjubøargarður, also called King’s Farm, which is one of the oldest still-inhabited picket homes on this planet.

“I really like our human capability for constructing intelligent spots through which to prepare dinner our meat and make candy like to our spouses,” Offerman, who can also be a grasp woodworker, mentioned in a press release. “This collection is such a superbly embroidered paean to the various outcomes of that specific expertise, so I used to be over the moon after they requested me to collaborate with their beautiful work.”

Associated Tales

Added Rob Burk, CuriosityStream’s head of content material, “The History of Residence represents CuriosityStream’s distinctive strategy to historical past; partaking, related and all the time entertaining.”

CuriosityStream, first launched in March 2015, says it presently has 13 million paying subscribers. The service prices $2.99 per 30 days (or $19.99 yearly) for traditional HD and $9.99 month-to-month (or $69.99 yearly) for 4K Extremely HD streaming.

“The History of Residence” is the second installment in CuriosityStream’s “The History of…” anthology following its “The History of Meals” collection. “The History of Residence” is produced for CuriosityStream by Curler Coaster Highway Productions with Sarah V. Burns and Alex Sherratt as government producers and showrunners. Rob Burk is government producer for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream’s lineup consists of 1000’s of titles, centered on documentary collection and options spanning science, nature, historical past, know-how, society and life-style. It’s out there worldwide on a number of platforms, together with Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Hearth TV, Dash, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Comcast Xfinity on Demand.

Buyers in CuriosityStream embody Hendricks, Blum Capital Ventures and TimesSquare Capital Administration.