Nick Robinson Talks ‘A Trainer,’ Overcoming COVID

When Nick Robinson agreed to star in Greg Berlanti’s homosexual teen coming-of-age rom-com “Love, Simon,” he promised himself it will be the final time he performed a highschool pupil.

However then Hannah Fidell got here alongside to speak to him about taking part in a highschool senior who has an affair together with his English instructor (performed by Kate Mara) in “A Trainer,” the brand new FX miniseries based mostly on Fidell’s 2013 movie of the identical title.

“This one felt very completely different to me,” the 25-year-old actor says on the most recent episode of the Selection and iHeart podcast “The Large Ticket.” “It was not set solely in highschool and the subject material simply felt way more mature than the everyday highschool story. It was a problem. I assumed the function was difficult. The story itself I felt was going to hopefully problem audiences.”

Selection caught up with Robinson over Zoom from Victoria, Canada, the place he’s taking pictures “Maid,” an upcoming Netflix dramedy starring Margaret Qualley as single mother struggling to make ends meet. Robinson performs the daddy of Qualley’s three-year-old daughter.

How have you ever been coping through the pandemic?

I’m very lucky to be working proper now. I’m in stunning Victoria, British Columbia. The case rely right here is, I believe, like eight proper now, one thing like that. So it’s only a completely different actuality. It was a little bit of a shock coming from L.A. However I’m coping contemplating how simply loopy this yr has been. I’m very anxious for the election as I’m certain many individuals are. I’m obsessively checking FiveThirtyEight and all the opposite polling web sites. [Editor’s note: This interview took place a week before Election Day.]

What do you assume goes to occur?

Oh man, that’s above my pay grade. However based mostly solely on the information that I’ve seen, it appears very possible that we’ll see a change in November.

So let’s discuss “A Trainer.” How did the challenge come to you?

My introduction to the challenge was again in February or March of 2019, which looks like one million years in the past. I sat down for espresso with Hannah and Kate and we mentioned the present and type of what she was making an attempt to do and what she wished to say with it. I had an amazing feeling proper from the assembly. Generally you type of simply get a intestine really feel and it was a kind of occasions the place I simply actually loved the espresso and the corporate and speaking with them. I left feeling like, “Oh, perhaps this might be the factor.” Then I learn the scripts. And I used to be compelled sufficient to return to highschool but once more, do one other tour. This present was speaking about these sorts of relationships in a method that was a little bit extra nuanced and detailed than I had had seen previously that appeared to clickbait headlines. I’d seen a number of the previous tales, however as a result of it’s a miniseries, we actually had the time to delve into the nuance and the complexities of the connection after which after the connection is discovered.

Did you do analysis for taking part in a highschool pupil?

I relied closely on Hannah for the analysis side as a result of she had been working a author’s room for a number of months by the point that I signed on. She had labored with a psychologist within the author’s room who specialised in male survivors and had performed loads of work with males who had skilled abuse as youngsters and are available to phrases with it as adults. He had gone by way of the same expertise that Eric had himself truly. So it was actually fascinating to speak to him and listen to about how males internalize abuse otherwise than ladies typically and the way there’s a double customary by way of how society or tradition can type of deal with the abuse and typically even have fun it, which the present will get into a little bit bit and the way complicated that may be typically for males who really feel like they need to be pleased in regards to the relationship, however have conflicting emotions about it.

You’re up in Canada taking pictures “Maid” with Margaret Qualley and her mother, Andie MacDowell.

“Maid” is a narrative about how onerous it’s to be poor in America, the cruelty of poverty on this nation, the Catch-22s of the welfare system, the social security nets and the way backwards it’s. It’s principally a few single mom, Alex, working as a maid in Washington state and making an attempt to outlive with authorities help and really meager wages and the harmful conditions she’s compelled to place herself in in an effort to present for herself and her little one. I play the daddy of her three-year-old daughter. Sean is my character’s title and he isn’t the best associate, to place it mildly. He’s type of non-supportive and making Alex’s life tougher.

You stated there aren’t many instances up there, however are COVID protocols nonetheless happening? Is there testing on a regular basis?

We’re being additional protected. Everybody on set is examined recurrently. Everybody’s carrying a masks. Everyone seems to be in PPE and socially distancing on set. Everybody’s taking it actually significantly. Regardless that the case rely is de facto low, we’re within the midst of a world pandemic and everybody hasn’t overpassed that truth. I believe everybody’s additionally actually pleased to be again to work so we’re pleased to make some sacrifices.

Did it’s a must to quarantine earlier than filming began?

For 2 weeks in a lodge right here. Not my favourite two weeks, however I received by way of it.

Have been you nervous to begin taking pictures?

A little bit bit however my girlfriend and I each truly caught COVID in New York in March. We each received sick. Fortunately it was very gentle. We had some fevers and we misplaced our senses of style and scent. However after that we had examined constructive for antibodies, however there are questions on how lengthy that lasts. So, yeah, I used to be nervous going again, however I felt fairly assured in our showrunners.

“A Trainer” premieres on FX on Hulu on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

This interview has been edited and condensed. Hearken to the total interview above. You can even discover “The Large Ticket” at iHeartRadio or wherever you take heed to your favourite podcasts.