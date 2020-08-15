Nickelback’s ‘Satan Went Down to Georgia’ Loses Fiddling, Gains F-Word

It could be an excellent factor that Charlie Daniels didn’t reside to hear Nickelback’s newly launched cowl of “The Satan Went Down to Georgia,” if just for the language points. Performing the 1970s smash reside in later years, the famously conservative Daniels would sing the climactic line “You son of a bitch” as “You son of a gun” (because it was heard within the unique single radio edit, too)… so he may not cotton to Chad Kroeger amending “Let me present you the way it’s carried out” to “Let me present you ways the f— it’s carried out.”

However, after all, the tune wouldn’t be popping out in any respect, if not in commemorating the useless of Daniels, who died July 6 at age 83. Nickelback’s model just isn’t a newly recorded one however had really been within the can for years. Because the band defined on its Fb web page, “A couple of years in the past we recorded a take of ‘The Satan Went Down To Georgia throughout a studio session with our good good friend Dave Martone. It was a enjoyable tune to deal with and introduced again so many good reminiscences for us all. When Charlie Daniels handed final month, the world misplaced a music icon. We hope our model will carry half as a lot pleasure as his did for us and so many others.”

When you’re questioning if Nickelback introduced in, say, Lindsay Stirling or anybody else to present some mad fiddle abilities, effectively, apparently that’s an F-word that the group did want to keep away from. It’s all dueling electrical guitars on this very metallic replace. Kroeger as soon as stated that “I’ll sit down and have a go together with any shredder,” and that’s simply what he does, with Martone becoming a member of in. The ensuing monitor screams “Guitar Middle in Woodland Hills” greater than “Georgia,” per se.

“Lots of people assume that we’re only a band that performs the gushy love tune issues however all of us have a metal-head streak,” Mike Kroeger informed Leisure Tonight Canada. “So what we determined is, we’re gonna make it heavy and really make it sound a bit of extra evil. Give it a bit of bit extra of a darker type of tone.”

So is Nickelback’s model of “Satan” perhaps even the personification of pure evil? That is likely to be one thing the band’s followers and its well-known legions of detractors might agree on, really. Try the animated video that accompanies the brand new launch and resolve for your self whether or not it’s intentionally or by accident satanic.