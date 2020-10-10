Nickelodeon Announces ‘The Astronauts’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, Nickelodeon introduced a premiere date for “The Astronauts,” and Starz launched a teaser for the third season of “American Gods.”

RENEWALS

Netflix renewed “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” for a second season, set to premiere in 2021. The animated sequence follows a bunch of stranded youngsters, struggling to outlive on an island overrun by dinosaurs. The present, from DreamWorks Animation, is govt produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley. Watch a teaser for the brand new season under.

DATES

Nickelodeon is about to premiere “The Astronauts” on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. Within the new sequence, a bunch of younger astronauts embark on a journey on a malfunctioning spaceship. They need to work collectively to return to their dad and mom, who’re watching them from Earth. The sequence stars Miya Cech, Bryce Gheisar, Keith L. Williams, Kayden Grace Swan and Ben Daon. Dean Israelite govt produces and directs, with Marcus Stokes and Jonathan Frakes additionally govt producing. Watch a trailer under.

FIRST LOOKS

“The Interviews: An Oral Historical past of Tv” will premiere a dialog with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos on Oct. 15, and Selection has obtained an unique clip of the interview. The clip options Sarandos’ and sequence director Jenni Matz’s dialogue of Netflix’s pay fairness coverage. “The Interviews” presents an in depth library of conversations with achieved TV business executives, together with Rita Moreno, Edie Falco, Larry Wilmore, Dick Van Dyke, Jeff Zucker and Norman Lear. It’s produced by the Academy of Tv Arts and Sciences Basis. Watch the clip from Sarandos’ interview under.

FX on Hulu’s upcoming sequence “A Instructor,” set to premiere on Nov. 10, debuted a brand new trailer and in addition launched a PSA in partnership with Rape, Abuse and Incest Nationwide Community (RAINN), starring the titular trainer, performed by Kate Mara. The sequence follows the unlawful relationship between a trainer and her highschool scholar, portrayed by Nick Robinson. Hannah Fidell created the present, and he or she can be director, author and govt producer. Different govt producers embrace Mara, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Louise Shore and Danny Brocklehurst. Watch the trailer and PSA under.





Starz unveiled a teaser for the third season of “American Gods” throughout its New York Comedian Con panel. Based mostly on the novel of the identical title by Neil Gaiman, the sequence follows an inevitable struggle between the outdated gods of mythology and the brand new gods of know-how. The third season sees Shadow (Ricky Whittle) attempting to push his obvious future away, settling into the idyllic and snowy city of Lakeside, Wis. to make his personal path. Quickly he discovers that the city has a darkish historical past of its personal and you’ll’t reject being a god, leaving him to decide on what sort of god he’s going to be. The sequence is by Fremantle, and govt producer by Charles H. Eglee, who additionally serves as showrunner; Gaiman; Anne Kenney; Damian Kindler; David Paul Francis; Mark Tinker; Ian McShane; Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk. “American Gods” will premiere its third season in early 2021. Watch the teaser under.

Syfy unveiled the primary seven minutes of the premiere episode of “Resident Alien” throughout its New York Comedian Con panel. The brand new dramedy, set for launch in January 2021, follows Harry (Alan Tudyk), an alien who crash lands on Earth and poses as a human physician. Hiding his secret mission to kill people, Harry finds himself in hassle when he will get roped into fixing a homicide case. “Resident Alien” comes from UCP, in affiliation with Amblin TV and Darkish Horse Leisure. Watch the clip from the premiere episode under.

PARTNERSHIPS

Crucial Content will align with toy firm Wham-O to create tv content material impressed by its traditional merchandise, together with slip ’n slide, the hula hoop and frisbee discs. The community additionally introduced a brand new challenge tentatively titled “Slip ’N Slide Island,” a contest sequence by which members will go head-to-head in body-gliding.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” will welcome Liam Neeson, Killer Mike and Norah Jones, whereas Kevin James, Lenny Kravitz and Nate Bargatze will likely be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford and Aaron Sorkin will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert.”