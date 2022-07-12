Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 announced with more and better races with SpongeBob and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Slime Speedway presents its first details and will arrive in the fall on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

In 2018, Nickelodeon Kart Racers arrived at stores, adding not very positive reviews among the specialized press and the public. Two years later Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix arrived enjoying a better reception but without reaching high levels. Now in 2022 the Bamtang Games and GameMill Entertainment saga continues with Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway, about which we already know several details.

More than 40 cartoon characters will race in Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3No trailer or images of the project have been shared, but the promises of those responsible for offering a racing video game reimagined and rebuilt from scratch, larger and superior to what has been seen so far with the characters of the Paramount cartoon channel. On this occasion, the incorporation of 40 characters from successful series such as Sponge Bob, The Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender and a long etcetera. They make sure that they will be dubbed, we understand that with their voices in English.

Any more news? Yes, several. In Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway you can transform your kart to drive or navigate new terrain with over 36 circuits to masterthere will be more customization options for the racing car with millions of possible combinations, and up to 90 customization members are cited for each user to find their style of play.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway is scheduled for release this fall on PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Like the previous titles, it will have online multiplayer and screen sharing. At the moment there are no more details to share.

We close the news with a trailer for the second installment of the saga. On the other hand, without changing the genre, at 3DJuegos we are very happy with Disney Speedstorm.

