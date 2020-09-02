Nickelodeon Readies Indian Animated Series ‘Sammy & Raj’

Nickelodeon Worldwide and Nickelodeon India have teamed to coproduce animated sequence “The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj.”

The sequence, that may have 20 episodes of 30 minutes every, follows the adventures of a pair of cousins with entry to a time-altering app as they pause, rewind, fast-forward and slow-motion their approach into a bunch of exploits.

That is the primary collaboration between Nickelodeon Worldwide and its Indian counterpart, which is part of Viacom18, a three way partnership of TV18, the media group managed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and U.S. media conglomerate ViacomCBS. Manufacturing is now underway, with animation and storyboards growing in India, scripting in progress within the U.S. and U.Ok., and casting initiated within the U.S.

Chris Rose, VP, animation, Nickelodeon Worldwide and Anu Sikka, head inventive, content material & analysis, Youngsters TV Community at Viacom18 are overseeing the challenge. The pinnacle author of the sequence is Jordan Gershowitz (“The Tom and Jerry Present”).

“The recognition of worldwide content material is on the rise, and Nickelodeon is targeted on assembly the rising demand for various, inventive tales for a worldwide viewers,” stated Jules Borkent, govt VP, children & household, ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide. “This groundbreaking partnership with Viacom18 goes past children’ content material, as we glance to embrace higher range each on-screen and behind the digicam.”

“Within the inventive world, geographic borders have diminished, as extra content material is drawn by the arms of worldwide artists from each nook of the world,” stated Nina Hahn, senior VP, worldwide manufacturing & improvement, Nickelodeon Worldwide. “The concept for this sequence was developed in collaboration with the staff in India as we sought a technique to fuse western and jap story telling components. Indian tradition could be very a lot part of this sequence’ DNA.”

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head of Hindi mass leisure & children TV community at Viacom18 stated: “This partnership with Nickelodeon Worldwide has gone past the border traces of creativity and stands testimony to the success of Nick India and Nick Worldwide in creating groundbreaking content material. It additional reinforces the aptitude of the Indian animation trade.”

The Indian animation and VFX sector is valued at $351 million and is projected to develop 18% yearly to achieve $463 million by 2022, in accordance with a latest EY Indian media trade report.

The sequence will roll out throughout Nickelodeon Worldwide in 2021.