Nickelodeon Set to Expand ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ With ‘Patrick Star’

Brian Robbins walked into a gathering the place executives have been deciding whether or not kids-media large Nickelodeon ought to decide up “SpongeBob SquarePants” for a twelfth cycle, and requested what he thought was a easy query: With so many characters populating the underwater metropolis of Bikini Backside, how come the community had by no means created any spin-offs?

“It actually is sort of a mini-Marvel Universe,” says Robbins, who was named head of Nickelodeon in 2018.

Followers will get to see one other a part of the at all times optimistic sea sponge’s world quickly. The ViacomCBS unit has greenlit 13 episodes of a family-oriented comedy that includes SpongeBob’s pal, Patrick Star. “The Patrick Star Present” is slated to debut this summer time, and can give attention to a youthful model of the character, who hosts a TV program and lives along with his household. Invoice Fagerbakke, the longtime voice of the animated pink starfish, will play the title position.

Patrick isn’t the primary SpongeBob confrere to get a brand new highlight. On Thursday, a brand new spin-off collection, “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Underneath Years” is debuting on ViacomCBS’ new Paramount Plus streaming hub, together with a film, “Sponge On The Run.” Nickelodeon has ordered one other 13 episodes of “Koral,” bringing the full to 26. Your complete library of the unique present can be accessible on the subscription service. Extra is within the works, says Robbins.

“There may be seemingly an infinite quantity of tales with this franchise,” he says of SpongeBob, whose escapades have been proven on TV since 1999. “You’ll see motion pictures with spinoff characters. I believe you’ll see extra exhibits like ‘Patrick,’ and another characters, and a few completely different dwell stuff. It’s type of infinite when you concentrate on the solid.”

Strategists at ViacomCBS are betting that the well-known cartoon character can have a neater time of convincing his followers to subscribe to Paramount Plus — and stick round for different choices. The brand new leisure hub is a signature technique of the corporate beneath CEO Bob Bakish, and content material from Nickelodeon, one of many conglomerate’s largest models, can play a pivotal position not solely in luring youthful viewers, but additionally their dad and mom, who should agree to spend the cash essential to stick with the service.

SpongeBob has enchantment for a number of generations. His antics are clearly for youngsters, however his longevity probably means their moms and dads are conversant in him. And, as is the case with different cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck or The Simpsons, there are sufficient subversive parts within the collection to give adults one thing to take into consideration after they watch with children.

Robbins didn’t trace as to whether or not Sandy Cheeks or Squidward is likely to be subsequent to get the highlight, however there’s a bigger technique behind increasing the collection past the quick neighborhood of the pineapple beneath the ocean that serves because the title character’s base of operations.

“Patrick Star” will debut on conventional Nickelodeon, after which transfer to Paramount Plus. “Kamp Koral,” which is able to debut on the streaming hub initially, will probably be made accessible on linear Nickelodeon as soon as its first season has streamed on the video hub. “We wish our model to be as ubiquitous as potential, and we all know that children eat in so many alternative methods on so many alternative platforms,” Robbins explains. “An important factor is to ensure you watch what you need to watch nevertheless you need to watch it.”

A number of airings additionally imply that individuals who might not see episodes upon their debut will get a crack at watching them later, probably spurring a special wave of curiosity. “My hope is that being on a number of platforms will enable extra discovery,” says Robbins.

Viewers can even get to encounter new characters from SpongeBob’s broader world. “Patrick Star,” for instance, will include a brand new coterie of associates: Squidina, his eight-year-old little sister; Bunny and Cecil, his dad and mom; and his grandpa, GrandPat. Tom Wilson will give voice to the daddy, and Cree Summer season his mom. Jill Talley will play Squidina Star. Dana Snyder will play GrandPat. Further solid members embody “SpongeBob” veterans together with Tom Kenny , Roger Bumpass, Carolyn Lawrence and Clancy Brown.

Irrespective of how far SpongeBob might journey, Robbins says Nickelodeon stays very targeted on his origins. The character was initially the imaginative and prescient of Stephen Hillenburg, a marine science instructor who left his job to pursue a profession in animation. “I believe it’s essential for the artistic group and all of us at Nickelodeon to be actually respectful of what he’s constructed, and we at all times maintain that in thoughts,” says Robbins.