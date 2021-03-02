Nickelodeon Sets up ‘Taylor’s Island’ Kids Series in Australia

ViacomCBS models Nickelodeon and Australia’s Community 10 have joined forces to provide youngsters’s action-comedy collection “Taylor’s Island.” They’re joined in the manufacturing by Fremantle Leisure, Nordic Leisure Group and Display Australia.

Manufacturing of the 20 x 22-minute dwell motion collection is about to start in Queensland, Australia from July. The completed present is meant to look on Nickelodeon channels around the globe and Nordic’s Viaplay streaming service from early 2022.

The narrative follows a woman who’s fascinated by the phenomena surrounding a mysterious island, ever since her uncle’s disappearance there. With a gang of pals, together with a wisecracking native insurgent, a troublesome thrill seeker, a hypochondriac, and an aspiring vlogger, she goes on an journey of a lifetime, going through countless seashores, hidden treasures and cryptic riddles.

“Taylor’s Island” is produced by Fremantle Australia, govt produced by Chris Oliver-Taylor, and produced by Tim Powell alongside co-producer Jonah Klein. Chris Rose, VP manufacturing & improvement for Nickelodeon Worldwide and VIS KIDS, is overseeing the present with Rachel Davis serving as the chief in cost of manufacturing for Nickelodeon Worldwide in Australia. Extra govt producers embody creators Matt Cooke, Vince Lund and Michael Ford. “Taylor’s Island” has acquired main manufacturing funding from Display Australia, in affiliation with regional company Display Queensland.

“This new partnership marks our first non-preschool Australian scripted live-action manufacturing for Nickelodeon channels around the globe,” stated Jules Borkent, govt VP, youngsters & household, ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide. “As we proceed to diversify our youngsters content material pipeline, that is an thrilling time for us to workforce up with ViacomCBS’s personal Community 10 to convey new content material to youngsters all over the place.”

Community 10 was acquired by CBS Corp. in late 2017 and have become a division of CBS Studios Worldwide. In 2019, CBS re-merged with Nickelodeon-owners Viacom to change into ViacomCBS.

Nickelodeon Worldwide has made different latest manufacturing commitments together with: “Deer Squad,” a co-production with Chinese language streaming platform iQIYI; a co-production in Israel with Ananey Studios on “Spyders”; and in India with Viacom18 on “The Twisted Timeline of “Sammy & Raj.”