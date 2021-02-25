Nickelodeon to Make ‘Avatar’ Animated Film Under New Studio Banner

“Avatar: The Final Airbender” followers had their desires of extra content material primarily based on the beloved animated sequence and its sister spinoff squashed final yr when the sequence’ creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko stepped away from a deliberate live-action adaptation undertaking at Netflix final August.

However right now, Nickelodeon introduced that the world of “Avatar” and “The Legend of Korra” is lastly getting the content material growth that individuals who grew up watching the applications have been craving for with the institution of Avatar Studios. The newly fashioned content material division is designed to create unique animated sequence and films primarily based on “Avatar”, and the primary undertaking underneath the studio banner is an unique animated theatrical movie to start manufacturing this yr. The output will debut on platforms together with Paramount Plus, on Nickelodeon’s personal linear and digital platforms and on third-party platforms and in theaters.

Authentic creators and government producers DiMartino and Konietzko have signed on to function co-chief artistic officers of Avatar Studios, reporting to Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation.

“’Avatar: The Final Airbender’ and ‘Korra’ have grown not less than ten-fold in reputation since their unique hit runs on Nickelodeon, and Ramsey Naito and I are extremely excited to have Mike and Bryan’s genius expertise on board to helm a studio devoted to increasing their characters and world into new content material and codecs for followers in all places,” stated Brian Robbins, president, ViacomCBS Youngsters & Household. “Creator-driven tales and characters have lengthy been the hallmarks of Nickelodeon, and Avatar Studios is a means to give Mike and Bryan the sources and runway to open up their imaginations much more and dive deeper into the motion and mythology of Avatar as we concurrently develop upon that world and the world of content material obtainable on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

“Avatar: The Final Airbender” aired for 3 seasons on Nickelodeon from February 2005 to July 2008. Throughout its run, the sequence picked up a number of Annie Awards, Genesis Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Peabody Award. The extremely acclaimed present follows the adventures of Aang and his mates Katara, Sokka and Toph, who should save the world by defeating the warring Fireplace Nation. The property has additionally been translated right into a profitable comedian e book sequence— the “Avatar: The Final Airbender” graphic novel spent 70 weeks on the high of the New York Instances Graphic Novel Bestseller listing.

The sequel sequence, “Legend of Korra,” aired for 4 seasons from April 2012 to December 2014, and has been translated into greater than 25 languages. Its first season drew practically 3.8 million viewers per episode, the best for an animated sequence in 2012. “The Legend of Korra,” set in a extra fashionable model of the world of “Avatar” 70 years later, follows the journey of a 17-year-old feminine Avatar attempting to reside up to her predecessor and utilizing her mastery of all 4 parts to confront political and non secular unrest.

The live-action model of the unique hit “Avatar: The Final Airbender” was first ordered at Netflix in September 2018. By August 2020, creators DiMartino and Konietzko had departed the undertaking after two years of improvement work. Per DiMartino, issues with the streaming platform didn’t work out after the companions had signed on to make the sequence as a result of Netflix was dedicated to working with them on their imaginative and prescient for the present.

“I attempt to be like an Air Nomad and adapt. I do my finest to glide, it doesn’t matter what impediment is put in my means. However even an Air Nomad is aware of when it’s time to lower their losses and transfer on,” DiMartino had commented in an open letter asserting the standing of his and Konietzko’s involvement with the undertaking.

As of final summer time, the present was nonetheless transferring ahead at Netflix with Nickelodeon, Dan Lin, and Lin’s firm Rideback nonetheless connected. “We have now full respect and admiration for Michael and Bryan and the story that they created within the Avatar animated sequence,” a spokesperson for the streamer had stated in an announcement. “Though they’ve chosen to depart the live-action undertaking, we’re assured within the artistic workforce and their adaptation.”

A supply with data of the undertaking advised Selection that the Netflix sequence is totally impartial of the Avatar Studios deal and that the live-action sequence remains to be transferring ahead on the streaming platform. It’s the only-live motion “Avatar” undertaking primarily based on the franchise to date.