Nickelodeon to Postpone 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The celebrities could have to wait to get slimed.

Nickelodeon is pushing again the date of its annual Youngsters’ Choice Awards, becoming a member of the rising listing of stay occasions, conventions and conferences which might be being canceled or postponed amid a worldwide pandemic that has seen over 1,200 confirmed circumstances of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, within the U.S.

“The Youngsters’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the protection and well-being of each particular person concerned with the present, which is our prime precedence,” mentioned a Nickelodeon spokesperson. “We could have additional details about a brand new date sooner or later.”

Earlier Wednesday, a slew of tv reveals that movie in from of a stay viewers introduced that they’d tape and not using a studio viewers, together with “The Ellen DeGeneres Present,” CBS’ “Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” NBC’s “Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Evening With Seth Meyers,” Comedy Central’s “The Each day Present with Trevor Noah” HBO’s “Final Week Tonight with John Oliver, Bravo’s “Watch What Occurs Stay,” TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and Fox Information Channel’s “The Greg Gutfeld Present.”

In scripted tv, “Riverdale” suspended manufacturing on its present season after a member of manufacturing got here into contact with an individual who had examined optimistic for COVID-19. A crew member who labored on the upcoming Fox sequence “neXt” examined optimistic for COVID-19 whereas filming in Chicago. And CBS’ “Survivor” has suspended manufacturing of Season 41, which was slated to begin filming in Fiji later in March, over the “rising short-term uncertainty surrounding the worldwide unfold of COVID-19.”