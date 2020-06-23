Nickelodeon to Revive ‘Nick Information’ for Special on Race – Variety

Nickelodeon is bringing again “Nick Information” for an hour-long particular about youngsters, race, and unity.

The particular will likely be hosted by Alicia Keys and is supposed to amplify the voices and experiences of Black children throughout the nation within the wake of the large-scale protests which have rocked america in latest weeks. It should air June 29 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Keys will lead a collection of conversations with particular visitors, together with: the co-founders of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi; teen activist Marley Dias, founding father of the #1000BlackGirlsBook marketing campaign; 12-year-old singer and viral sensation, Keedron Bryant; Ibram X. Kendi, writer of “Antiracist Child;” Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Inexperienced, Emma Rose Smith and Mikayla Smith, the Nashville, Tenn., teenagers who based Teens4Equality; social media star Tabitha Brown and her household; and household therapist, Dr. George James.

“Youngsters, Race and Unity: A Nick Information Special” will simulcast throughout Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons, and be accessible on Nickelodeon YouTube, Nick On Demand, the Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel following the premiere. A dialogue information in addition to anti-racism sources, made in partnership with The Aware Child and Dr. George James, will likely be accessible on nickhelps.com and Nickelodeon’s social channels following the premiere of the particular.

This would be the first of a number of “Nick Information” specials that can air within the coming months. The unique “Nick Information” was created, written, and anchored by Linda Ellerbee, and produced by her firm, Fortunate Duck Productions. It aired on Nickelodeon for 25 years, ending when Ellerbee retired in 2016. The present received 10 Emmys, a Peabody, a Columbia DuPont, and the Edward R. Murrow award for Journalistic Excellence, the primary and solely time it was given to a youngsters’s program.

“Youngsters, Race and Unity: A Nick Information Special” is government produced by Fernita Wynn and Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, with Wynn additionally serving as showrunner. Paul J. Medford, vice chairman of unscripted and present collection at Nickelodeon and Luke Wahl, vice chairman of digital studios, function government producers. Manufacturing of the particular for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, senior vice chairman of digital studios.