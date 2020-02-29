Nicki Shields picks top drivers to watch in the Formula E Marrakesh E-Prix

Many first-time viewers will probably be tuning in to watch Formula E this afternoon dwell on BBC Two, and we’re right here to assist you to observe the drivers to watch.

Former Formula 1 celebrity Felipe Massa is amongst the top names on the grid whereas the acquainted names of Brendon Hartley, Stoffel Vandoorne and Pascal Wehrlein are all in the fold.

Formula E presenter Nicki Shields spoke solely to RadioTimes.com to select the names you want to know forward of the Marrakesh E-Prix.

She mentioned: “At the second there are 4 drivers at the top of the championship there’s solely 9 factors that separate them, and that features British driver Alexander Sims – so watch out for him.

“He’s had a extremely nice begin to the season, he’s only one level off championship chief Mitch Evans.

“Evans is a Kiwi!” joked Shields “however he’s racing for Jaguar – the British racing workforce – so we’re sort of behind him as properly.

“It will likely be fascinating to see how Sam Fowl does, he had a podium taken away from him in Mexico Metropolis however he’s wanting sturdy.

“His automobile has bought the tempo, he’s wanting very assured so he’s one to watch.”

Watch the Formula E Marrakesh E-Prix dwell on BBC Two this afternoon