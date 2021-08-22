Nickolas Davatzes, CEO Emeritus Of A+E Networks And Cable TV Innovator, Dies At 79

Nickolas Davatzes, CEO Emeritus of A+E Networks, died on Saturday at his house in Wilton, Connecticut, The Hollywood Reporter has showed. He used to be 79.

Davatzes joined A+E in 1983 and served as president and CEO of the community till 2005, when he used to be succeeded via Abbe Raven.

As a founder at A+E, Davatzes created and evolved the channel in 1984 because the Arts & Leisure Community. In a observation, Raven referred to as him “a fantastic chief, innovator, mentor, and humanitarian” who “set the usual for excellence in tv programming, integrity in trade and strange management.”

In 1995, Davatzes went directly to release The HISTORY Channel. All over his profession, Davatzes advocated for training and public affairs tasks within the cable business. In 2006, he used to be offered with the Nationwide Humanities Medal via George W. Bush.

“Nick Davatzes made an indispensable contribution to the expansion and luck of A+E,” mentioned Frank A. Bennack Jr., government vice president and previous CEO of Hearst. “Moreover, if any person will also be considered the daddy of The HISTORY Channel, the extremely a hit franchise born out of A+E, it used to be Nick. He used to be a surprisingly proficient and strongly dedicated head of each channels for many years after they grew to home and world prominence. He used to be, importantly, for me, for Steve Swartz and all of Nick’s pals at Hearst, a liked colleague who will likely be deeply overlooked. Our condolences move to his glorious circle of relatives and all who cherished him.”

Bob Iger, government chairman of The Walt Disney Corporate mentioned of Davatzes: “Nick used to be a towering determine within the early days of cable tv, serving to construct one of the crucial maximum iconic manufacturers within the media panorama. An improbable chief, Nick used to be an individual of true integrity and used to be at all times a phenomenal spouse to all folks at Disney. Our inner most condolences move out to his circle of relatives and to all of our pals and co-workers at A+E Networks.”

In November of 1999, Davatzes used to be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Corridor of Status.

Raven famous in his tribute that Davatzes’ legacy “lives on as A+E Networks continues to mirror his management, his values, his hobby for leisure, and his rules.”