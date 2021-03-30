Nickole Jones Lifeless: Emmy-Nominated Hair Stylist Was 45

Nickole Jones, the Emmy-nominated key hairstylist on “Huge Little Lies” and hair division head for “Younger Sheldon,” has died of most cancers. She was 45.

Fellow make-up artist Anya Brewster, who’s the ESPN hair and make-up division head, confirmed Jones’ demise to Selection. In a GoFundMe web page devoted to Jones’ reminiscence, Brewster wrote: “After a protracted battle with most cancers, on March twenty fifth, Nickole handed on along with her household by her aspect.”

“Nickole was a power of a girl,” Brewster’s tribute continued. “She didn’t settle for something however one of the best. Her tenacity and conviction for all issues stunning gave option to a really profitable profession as a hairstylist working in each tv and movie. A few of her credit embody ‘Younger Sheldon’ (Division Head), ‘The Mindy Mission’ (Division Head), ‘Huge Little Lies,’ and ‘NCIS.’ Her movie star consumer record was one which most individuals would dream of.”

Jones’ first credit score was in 2007 on “The ½ Hour Information Hour” and later she was key hairstylist on “The Craigslist Killer.” She went on to work on “NCIS: Los Angeles” from 2009-2015.

Following her work on that collection, Jones landed key hairstylist on the HBO collection “Huge Little Lies” starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. It earned her an Emmy nomination within the excellent hairstyling for a restricted collection or film class.

Most lately, Jones labored on the 2020 film “Valley Woman” starring Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse. She started as a hair division head for the CBS collection “Younger Sheldon” for 60 episodes, and was upped to division head hairstylist from 2020-2021 the place she labored on 4 episodes.

Jones is survived by her partner, Jen; their 4 kids, Rubin, Cielo, Gabriel and Michael; her mother and father, Cynthia and Michael; her sister, Jenn; her brother, Kevin and a big prolonged household.