Nicola Adams to Have Same-Sex Partner on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

British double Olympic gold medalist boxer Nicola Adams is about to make historical past by being the primary contestant to be a part of a feminine same-sex dance group on BBC’s ballroom present “Strictly Come Dancing,” the format generally known as “Dancing With the Stars” in lots of worldwide markets. The establish of her dance companion is but to be disclosed.

In 2019, male skilled dancers Johannes Radebe and Graziano di Prima carried out a routine whereas Emeli Sandé sang. This attracted 189 complaints from members of the general public. “ ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ is an inclusive present and is proud to have been ready to facilitate the dance between Johannes and Graziano throughout the Professionals’ dance,” the BBC had said then. “They’re dancers firstly, and their intercourse had no bearing on their routine.”

“Folks may know me from work within the ring, however I’ll be each bit as passionate and devoted on the dance-floor too,” Adams mentioned. “I additionally needed to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s superb to be part of the motion for change, variety and breaking boundaries within the leisure trade.”

Adams turned the primary feminine newbie boxer to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012 and have become double Olympic champion following her second gold medal win in Rio 2016. After changing into World Beginner Champion in Could 2016 she secured a grand slam of titles, and is the one feminine boxer within the historical past of the game to have received each main title obtainable to her; Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth. She was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) and an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2016.

Different contestants introduced for “Strictly Come Dancing” embrace ITV journalist and presenter Ranvir Singh, radio DJ and tv presenter Clara Amfo, singer and actor Max George, actor and presenter Caroline Quentin, and broadcaster and former NFL participant Jason Bell.

The 18th season of the BAFTA-winning present produced by BBC Studios will return within the fall on BBC One.