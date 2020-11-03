Nicola Pearcey Stepping Down as Lionsgate UK President

Nicola Pearcey, president of Lionsgate’s movie and TV operations within the UK, can be leaving the corporate to pursue new alternatives on the finish of the 12 months.

Pearcey and Lionsgate made the announcement Tuesday, which didn’t embrace specifics about her future plans.

The corporate stated that in her 14-year tenure as a member of Lionsgate UK’s management workforce, she had helped shepherd the UK releases of “The Starvation Video games”, “John Wick” and “The Expendables” franchises together with “La La Land,” “Knives Out” and locally-acquired movies “Army Wives,” “Combating With My Household,” “Eddie The Eagle” and “McQueen.”

Lionsgate additionally asserted that Pearcey had been instrumental in rising Lionsgate’s tv enterprise within the UK with “The Goes Fallacious Present” on BBC One, the comedy sequence “Motherland” and “The Pact” with Little Door Productions, BBC Cymru Wales and Nice Level Media.

“My tenure at Lionsgate has been deeply rewarding however the time has come for me to pursue an increasing vary of recent alternatives,” Pearcey stated. “It has been a privilege to assist develop this firm and to assist construct an immensely proficient household internally and externally, and I’m pleased with the good content material and partnerships we’ve created over time. I’m extraordinarily grateful to Lionsgate’s management workforce for all that we’ve completed collectively, and I wish to salute our workers within the UK for working with ardour, creativity and entrepreneurial vitality on all the things they do. I want the corporate all the easiest for continued success.”

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer stated, “I wish to thank Nicola for 14 years of worthwhile contributions to the expansion of our enterprise within the UK. She has been an inspiring and impressive chief in rising Lionsgate UK into a powerful movie and tv model, and he or she has helped to create a vibrant and shut knit tradition amongst our workers. It has been an actual pleasure working together with her, and we want her the easiest in her future endeavors.”