Nicola Shindler Launches ITV Studios-Backed Quay Street Productions

Veteran British drama producer Nicola Shindler has launched a brand new scripted enterprise in Quay Street Productions, backed by ITV Studios.

Primarily based in central Manchester, the outfit will deal with working with new writing expertise and producing premium drama for the U.Okay. and worldwide market. Quay Street Productions is called after the well-known Manchester avenue the place Granada Tv was based mostly and the place Shindler spent part of her early profession. Worldwide distribution for the corporate’s slate can be dealt with by ITV Studios.

Shindler launched her profession at Granada as a script editor on Robbie Coltrane drama “Cracker.” After successful her first BAFTA Award as a producer on ITV drama “Hillsborough,” Shindler launched Pink in 1998, producing cult hit “Queer As Folks” and BBC’s “Clocking Off.” In 2019, Shindler was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) and took residence certainly one of BAFTA’s highest honours, the Particular Award, for her providers to British Broadcasting.

The brand new enterprise successfully ends Shindler’s relationship with Studiocanal, which took a majority stake in Shindler’s manufacturing firm Pink in 2013. She turned CEO of Studiocanal U.Okay. in 2018, however stepped into the chief artistic officer position earlier this yr after Leisure One government Alex Hamilton was made CEO of the U.Okay. operation.

Shindler’s producing credit embrace “Pleased Valley,” “Final Tango in Halifax” and “Years and Years,” in addition to “Cucumber,” “Scott and Bailey,” “Protected” and “The Stranger.”

Forthcoming sequence that Shindler government produces embrace “It’s A Sin” (Channel 4), “Discovering Alice” and “No Return” (ITV), “Keep Shut” (Netflix), “Traces” season 2 (Alibi) and “Ridley Highway” (BBC One).

“I’ve been making tv drama for over 20 years and nonetheless get the identical thrill to inform superb tales with unbelievable characters and work with the very best expertise,” stated Shindler. “Having the chance to begin this new chapter in my profession with Quay Street Productions is a privilege and immensely thrilling. I wish to create a pleasant, bold, and distinctive new firm the place writers, producers, administrators, and actors really feel they’ll convey their greatest work, see their concepts realised brilliantly and have enjoyable. My accomplice, ITV Studios, has been extremely supportive and it’s a pleasure to embark on this new journey with them.”