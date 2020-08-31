Nicolas Cage cast as vodka drinking dragon in Amazon’s Highfire adaptation

An adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s fantasy novel Highfire is in growth at Amazon, with Nicolas Cage set to star in the lead position.

In keeping with Deadline, the eccentric actor will voice the titular character – a vodka drinking dragon who loves Flashdance – in addition to govt producing the sequence.

The e book, which was launched earlier this 12 months, has been described as a mix of True Detective and Pete’s Dragon, containing components of each against the law thriller and a fantasy novel.

It centres on Highfire, a dragon who lives in alone in a Louisiana swamp and has been pressured to cover among the many alligators whereas he remembers the times when dragon dominated the Earth.

Nevertheless when he encounters Squib, a human teen who has acquired blended up in some bother operating booze for the native mob, the 2 kind an unlikely friendship as they every struggle for survival.

The sequence is being tailored by Davey Holmes, whose earlier credit embrace engaged on the Get Shorty TV sequence and the US remake of Shameless.

It marks a uncommon foray into tv work for Cage – who earlier in 2020 was revealed to be starring in a sequence about Tiger King topic Joe Unique, reportedly enjoying the lead position.

Cage is greatest recognized for his movie work, with highlights from his lengthy profession together with Elevating Arizona, Wild at Coronary heart, Face/Off, Adaptation and Leaving Las Vegas – the latter of which gained him an Academy Award for Finest Actor.

His newer credit embrace cult hits such as Mandy and Color Out of Area, whereas he has had voice roles in numerous movies together with Teen Titans Go! To the Motion pictures, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, and The Croods.

This sequence would be the second current adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s work – along with his landmark Artemis Fowl sequence having been tailored right into a Disney movie directed by Kenneth Branagh earlier this 12 months.

Discover out what to observe with our TV Information.