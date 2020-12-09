Nicolas Cage Hosts ‘Historical past of Swear Phrases’ Series on Netflix

Nicolas Cage will host “Historical past of Swear Phrases,” a proudly profane collection about expletives for Netflix in January.

The six-episode collection will dive into the origins, popular culture utilization, science and cultural impression of swear phrases, equivalent to “fuck,” “shit,” “bitch,” “dick,” “pussy” and “rattling.” In every 20-minute episode, Cage will conduct interviews with historians, entertainers and specialists in etymology and popular culture.

Visitor stars on “Historical past of Swear Phrases” will embrace comedians like Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

The collection is produced by Humorous or Die and B17 Leisure, and Bellamie Blackstone serves because the showrunner and an govt producer. Fellow EPs embrace Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Beth Belew for Humorous Or Die and Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner for B17 Leisure.

The collection marks Cage’s newest foray into tv. In Could, Selection solely reported that the actor would play Joe Unique, the notorious and imprisoned tiger proprietor in Netflix’s “Tiger King,” in an upcoming scripted collection. Identified for his in depth movie historical past, the Joe Unique function shall be Cage’s first common TV function.

In 2020, Cage appeared within the sci-fi martial arts film “Jiu Jiutsu” and lent his voice to the animated sequel “The Croods: A New Age,” through which he reprised his function of household patriarch Grug Crood. One of Cage’s subsequent movies is a meta motion comedy titled “The Insufferable Weight of Huge Expertise,” the place he’ll play a fictionalized model of himself to save lots of his household from a loopy tremendous fan.

“The Historical past of Swear Phrases” will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 5.