Nicolas Cage Net Worth 2024- Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Nicolas Cage is one of the most recognizable and enigmatic actors in Hollywood. Known for his intense, offbeat performances and eclectic choice of roles, Cage has built a career spanning over four decades that has seen incredible highs and lows on-screen and off.

From Oscar-winning dramatic turns to over-the-top action spectacles, Cage’s filmography defies easy categorization. His larger-than-life persona and unconventional approach to acting have made him a pop culture icon and the subject of endless internet memes.

Love or hate him, there’s no denying that Nicolas Cage is one of the most fascinating figures in the entertainment industry. Let’s take a deeper look at this one-of-a-kind Hollywood star’s life, career, and legacy.

Who is Nicolas Cage?

Born Nicolas Kim Coppola on January 7, 1964, in Long Beach, California, Cage comes from a family of Hollywood royalty. His uncle is legendary director Francis Ford Coppola, and his aunt is actress Talia Shire. However, Cage was determined to make it on his own merits and adopted the stage name “Cage” early in his career to avoid nepotism.

After making his film debut in 1982’s “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” Cage quickly established himself as a magnetic screen presence in 1980s films like “Valley Girl,” “Peggy Sue Got Married,” and “Moonstruck.” His intense, Method-inspired acting style and willingness to take on offbeat roles set him apart from his peers.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Cage became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, headlining blockbusters like “The Rock,” “Con Air,” and “National Treasure.” He won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his searing portrayal of an alcoholic in 1995’s “Leaving Las Vegas.” Whether starring in prestige dramas or popcorn action flicks, Cage brought a manic energy and total commitment to every role.

In recent years, Cage has experienced a career resurgence, earning critical acclaim for indie films like “Mandy” and “Pig” while embracing his reputation for eccentricity in meta-comedies like “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” In his late 50s, Cage remains as unpredictable and captivating as ever.

Attribute Details Full Name Nicolas Kim Coppola Date of Birth January 7, 1964 Birthplace Long Beach, California, USA Age (as of 2024) 60 years Height 6 feet (1.83 m) Occupation Actor, Producer

Personal Life and Relationships

Cage’s personal life has been just as colorful as his on-screen personas. He has been married five times, most famously to actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001 and to Lisa Marie Presley for a brief 107 days in 2002.

His longest marriage was with Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016, and he has a son named Kal-El (after Superman’s birth name).

Cage also has an older son, Weston, from a previous relationship with actress Christina Fulton. In 2019, Cage married Erika Koike in Las Vegas, only to file for annulment four days later. He is married to Riko Shibata, who is 30 years his junior.

Beyond his marriages, Cage is known for his eccentric interests and lavish spending habits. He has owned castles, islands, dinosaur skulls, and exotic animals. His passion for comic books is legendary – he even named his son after Superman and once owned a rare copy of Action Comics #1 featuring Superman’s first appearance.

Cage’s personal life has often made headlines for unusual incidents, like the time he was arrested in New Orleans for public drunkenness or when he bought a pyramid-shaped tomb for his eventual burial. While often the subject of tabloid fascination, Cage seems to embrace his reputation as Hollywood’s resident weirdo.

Professional Career and Notable Films

Nicolas Cage’s filmography is remarkably diverse, encompassing everything from intimate character studies to bombastic action spectacles. Some of his most acclaimed and popular films include:

Moonstruck (1987) – Cage’s breakout role as a passionate baker in love with Cher

Leaving Las Vegas (1995) – Won Cage the Academy Award for Best Actor

The Rock (1996) – Blockbuster action film co-starring Sean Connery

Face/Off (1997) – Sci-fi thriller where Cage and John Travolta swap faces

Adaptation (2002) – Cage plays twin brothers in Charlie Kaufman’s meta-comedy

National Treasure (2004) – Adventure film that became a surprise franchise starter

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009) – Unhinged crime drama

Mandy (2018) – Psychedelic revenge thriller that revitalized Cage’s career

Pig (2021) – A critically acclaimed drama about a truffle hunter seeking his stolen pig

Throughout his career, Cage has worked with acclaimed directors like the Coen Brothers, David Lynch, Martin Scorsese, and Werner Herzog. He’s also headlined his fair share of critical and commercial flops, but Cage’s go-for-broke performances are rarely dull, even in subpar material.

While he was one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood at his peak, commanding $20 million per film, Cage has gravitated toward independent productions that allow him more creative freedom in recent years.

His willingness to appear in prestige films and direct-to-video schlock has made him a prolific and unpredictable screen presence.

Age and Physical Characteristics

Nicolas Cage was born in 1964 and is 60 years old as of 2024. Despite being in his sixth decade, Cage has maintained a youthful energy in his performances and continues to take on physically demanding roles.

Attribute Details Age 60 years (as of 2024) Height 6 feet (1.83 m) Appearance Lean, athletic build; intense eyes, prominent forehead, variable hair colors

Standing 6 feet (1.83 m) tall, Cage has a lean, athletic build he’s maintained throughout his career. His distinctive features include intense eyes, a prominent forehead, and a full head of hair that he’s dyed various shades over the years.

Cage’s appearance has been the subject of much discussion and meme-making online. His expressive face lends itself well to reaction GIFs and image macros. Whether sporting long locks for “Con Air” or a ridiculous hairpiece in “Deadfall,” Cage’s looks are as memorable as his acting.

Net Worth and Salary Details

At the height of his career in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Nicolas Cage was one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Between 1996 and 2011, he reportedly earned $150 million from acting roles alone.

Cage’s salary peaked at around $20 million per film for blockbusters like “Gone in 60 Seconds” and “National Treasure”. However, his earnings have decreased recently as he’s focused more on independent films, and for his recent critically acclaimed turn in “Pig,” Cage likely earned closer to $1-2 million.

As of 2024, Nicolas Cage’s net worth is around $25 million. This is significantly lower than his peak net worth, reportedly over $100 million in the early 2000s. Cage’s net worth took a significant hit due to lavish spending and issues with the IRS.

Attribute Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) $25 million Peak Earnings $150 million between 1996 and 2011 Peak Salary per Film $20 million Current Earnings per Film $1-2 million (for indie films like “Pig”)

Despite his financial setbacks, Cage continues to work prolifically. While he may not command the massive paydays of his heyday, he likely still earns several million dollars per year from acting.

Real Estate Investments and Business Ventures

Nicolas Cage’s real estate portfolio was once legendary, encompassing properties worldwide. At one point, he owned 15 residences, including:

A $25 million waterfront home in Newport Beach, California

A $15.7 million countryside estate in Newport, Rhode Island

A $8.5 million mansion in Las Vegas

Two European castles worth over $12 million combined

A private island in the Bahamas purchased for $3 million

However, due to financial troubles, Cage was forced to sell off most of his properties in the late 2000s. He also lost his New Orleans mansion, Schloss Neidstein castle in Germany, and other holdings to foreclosure.

Beyond real estate, Cage has dabbled in other business ventures over the years. He founded Saturn Films, a production company that has produced several of his movies. Cage also briefly owned a comic book company called Voodoo Child.

While his days of extravagant spending seem to be behind him, Cage still maintains some business interests outside of acting. He reportedly owns a small island in the Bahamas where he spends time between film projects.

Investments and Funding

Nicolas Cage’s most notable investments have been in real estate, rare collectibles, and film projects. However, many of these investments did not pan out well financially.

Once worth over $100 million, his extensive property portfolio had to be primarily liquidated to pay off debts. Cage also invested heavily in rare comics, cars, and artifacts, including a $276,000 dinosaur skull that he was later forced to return after it was revealed to have been stolen.

In terms of film investments, Cage has put his own money into passion projects over the years. He helped finance the 2000 film “Shadow of the Vampire, ” earning him a producer credit. More recently, he invested some of his funds into the indie horror film “Mandy.”

While the details of Cage’s current investment portfolio are not public, he seems to have scaled back on major purchases in recent years as he focuses on rebuilding his finances.

Contact Information and Social Media Presence

As a major Hollywood star, Nicolas Cage does not publicly make his personal contact information available. He can be reached through his talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME).

Platform Details Talent Agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) Social Media No verified accounts; prefers privacy Fan Interaction Updates via entertainment news sites and IMDb page

Surprisingly, Cage does not maintain any verified social media accounts for a celebrity of his stature. In interviews, he stated that he prefers to maintain privacy and doesn’t see the appeal of platforms like Twitter or Instagram.

Fans can keep up with Cage’s latest projects through entertainment news sites and his IMDb page. While he may not have an online presence, Cage’s larger-than-life persona has made him an enduring subject of memes and social media discussion even without his direct participation.

Conclusion

From Oscar-winning dramatic actor to action hero to internet meme, Nicolas Cage has had one of Hollywood’s most unusual and fascinating careers. His intense dedication to his craft, eclectic choice of roles, and offbeat public persona have made him a genuinely one-of-a-kind star.

While he’s experienced significant ups and downs personally and professionally, Cage has maintained his passion for acting and continues to captivate audiences well into his fourth decade as a performer.

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying that cinema would be far less attractive without the wild, weird world of Nicolas Cage. As he enters his 60s, this iconic actor shows no signs of slowing down or becoming less fascinating.