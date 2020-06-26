Nicolas Cage Thriller ‘Wally’s Wonderland’ Scores Strong Foreign Sales – Variety

Nicolas Cage thriller “Willy’s Wonderland” has bought to most worldwide territories, together with the U.Ok., Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany and Latin America, by Foresight Limitless on the Cannes digital market.

Cage portrays an out-of-towner compelled to scrub a household leisure heart in trade for having his automobile serviced after it breaks down. He, together with some locals, should then survive a hellish night time trapped inside with animatronic characters which have turned evil.

The movie additionally stars Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz and Chris Warner and is directed by Kevin Lewis. The screenplay, which was on the Blood Record, was written by G.O. Parsons.

Foresight Limitless Chairman Mark Damon mentioned, “Definitely, a part of the rationale Willy’s Wonderland is promoting so effectively, is the spike in demand for mid-range style thriller titles with a reputation actor connected. However significantly since this movie has the makings to turn out to be a cult traditional, and after displaying consumers footage, they’re believers as effectively.”

Landafar Leisure, JD Leisure, Saturn Movies, Display screen Media Ventures and Landmark Studio Group produced the movie in affiliation with Baffin Media Restricted with the assist of Nice Level Media. Landmark’s CEO, David Ozer, Grant Cramer, and Jeremy Davis are producing together with Cage and Mike Nilon. Damon, Display screen Media Ventures’ David Fannon and Seth Needle are govt producers.

U.Ok. rights had been purchased by Signature Leisure; Germany and Benelux by Splendid; Latin America by CDC; Canada by VVS; Australia by Madmen; Italy by Eagle Footage; and Scandinavia by SF Studios.