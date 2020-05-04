Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Series From Dan Lagana (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

Nicolas Cage is ready to star in a scripted collection centered on Joe Exotic, the topic of the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” Variety has realized solely.

The eight-episode collection is being produced by Think about Tv Studios and CBS Tv Studios. It is going to be taken to market in the approaching days. It’s based mostly on the Texas Month-to-month article “Joe Exotic: A Darkish Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad.

Dan Lagana and Paul Younger optioned the article by means of Lagana’s general deal at CBS Tv Studios in June of 2019. Lagana will function author, showrunner, and government producer with Younger government producing by way of Make Good Content material. Think about’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey will government produce for Think about. Cage will government produce by way of Saturn Movies. Scott Brown and Megan Creydt will government produce for Texas Month-to-month. Think about’s James Seidman and Natalie Berkus are overseeing the undertaking for the corporate.

The story facilities round Joe Schreibvogel, a.ok.a Joe Exotic, an eccentric, unique zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to maintain his park even on the danger of dropping his sanity. The collection will reside in the lion’s den with Joe, discover how he grew to become Joe Exotic, and the way he misplaced himself to a personality of his personal creation.

The function marks the primary common tv function of Cage’s profession. He has lengthy been praised for his movie work, having received the Academy Award for finest actor for “Leaving Las Vegas” and getting a nomination in the identical class for “Adaptation.” He’s additionally recognized for his starring roles in movies like “Moonstruck,” “Elevating Arizona,” “Face/Off,” and the “Nationwide Treasure” and “Ghost Rider” movies. He additionally lately lent his voice to the Oscar-winning animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.” His upcoming movies embody “The Insufferable Weight of Large Expertise” and “Pig.”

He’s repped by WME, Stride Administration, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher

Lagana was beforehand the showrunner on the Emmy-nominated Netflix mockumentary collection “American Vandal.” His different credit embody the MTV collection “Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Well-known” and the Hulu collection “Deadbeat.” He’s repped by Make Good Content material and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

This present is the most recent undertaking to come out of Think about and CBS’s co-production and co-finance partnership. The partnership already contains “Why Girls Kill” at CBS All Entry, “68 Whiskey” at Paramount Community, and “Swagger” at Apple.

That is the second introduced scripted collection concerning the weird world of “Tiger King.” The primary scripted collection was introduced late late yr. Kate McKinnon is hooked up to star in and government produce a collection based mostly on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” with McKinnon hooked up to play Carole Baskin. That collection hails from Common Content material Productions. In accordance to sources, the studio continues to be searching for a author for the undertaking.

The “Tiger King” docuseries dropped on March 20 and shortly grew to become a media sensation. Variety solely reported that the collection is estimated to have reached an viewers of 34.three million distinctive viewers in its first 10 days of availability, in accordance to Nielsen information.