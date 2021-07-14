Nicolas Cage will not play Joe Unique and the Amazon collection may well be in peril

Nicolas Cage will not play Joe Unique in The Tiger King. The actor has published that the challenge will have stalled, or even shelved.

After the insanity of Tiger King (now not The Tiger King, which is Amazon’s) remaining yr on Netflix, a number of variations on different platforms have been within the works. One in every of which, from Amazon, solid Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage to play the eccentric fanatic of flora and fauna. Then again, talking to Selection, Cage says that he’s not hooked up to Amazon’s model and that I won’t even advance.

“We will have to blank the registry”says Cage in an interview. “I learn two very good scripts, which I discovered to be improbable, however I believe Amazon after all felt that this was once subject material that had turn into previous traumatic as it had taken see you later to return in combination. At one level they felt it was once cool, however that time has pale into the gap and is not related. “.

Closing yr, Netflix launched true crime documentary Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity and it briefly turned into a sensation. A number of other Tiger King tasks have been sped up, however quickly after got here the COVID-19 pandemic and a lot of the ones tasks stalled.

Since then, Tiger King will have made headlines the day prior to this, although a rival Tiger King challenge starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell remains to be able to premiere in Peacock.

