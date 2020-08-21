Nicolas Cage’s Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Is Eyeing A Mandalorian Star

Go away a Remark
Should you’ve heard the information that Nicolas Cage is ready to play Tiger King’s Joe Unique and thought to your self, “How extremely Nic Cage that’s of him,” it doesn’t come as shut because the actor’s different upcoming function. The Nationwide Treasure actor has signed on to star in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the place he’ll play a heightened model of himself who will get recruited by the CIA to take down considered one of his largest followers… who simply occurs to be a Mexican drug kingpin. We’ve now realized that The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal may very well be taking part in that superfan.
The actor behind the helmet of the hit Disney+ Star Wars collection, Narcos and Surprise Girl 1984 is reportedly in talks to star alongside Nicolas Cage as “Javi,” an admirer of the Face/Off actor who pays him $1 million to make an look at his lavish party, per The Wrap. The wild idea that may characteristic the legendary actor entering into frantic conversations with an egotistical model of himself from the ‘90s after discovering himself broke and determined for work.
In response to the movie’s synopsis, Nicolas Cage agrees to satisfy Javi on the party, solely to later be contacted by the CIA, who reveal he has to go undercover for them to allow them to take Javi down. The stakes double when Cage’s ex-wife and daughter get caught up within the mess too. Now the actor doesn’t actually have a daughter, however he does have 4 ex-wives: Patricia Arquette, Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie, Alice Kim and Erika Koike, the latter of whom he was married to for a mere 4 days.
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was written by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, who despatched Nicolas Cage a letter about their idea within the hopes he would star of their homage to the actor. He agreed and apparently nabbed an enormous paycheck for the job of taking part in himself. The film impressed three studios a lot, they went right into a bidding conflict, leaving Lionsgate on high. Massive Talent is scheduled to return out on March 19, 2021, and casting is beginning to transfer alongside. Cage defined his function additional with these phrases:
It’s a stylised model of me, and the actual fact I even must consult with myself within the third individual makes me extraordinarily uncomfortable. There are numerous scenes within the film the place fashionable or modern – right here we go – ‘Nic Cage’ after which younger ‘Nic Cage’ are colliding and arguing and battling it out. It’s an acrobatic strategy to performing. … I’m most likely going to have to have a look at a few the flicks from the previous once more, as a result of I believe we’re gonna must reenact a few of these sequences. It’s like strolling by way of a Cupboard Of Dr. Caligari model of Con Air and Face/Off.
If Pedro Pascal formally nabs this half, he’d be an amazing addition to this thrilling anomaly of a film. We’ve seen the actor can play at comedy and depth, and he could be a formidable foe to Nicolas Cage’s… Nic Cage. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra updates on upcoming films.
