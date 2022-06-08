Nicolás de la Cruz broke the silence: the rumors of sale and the message he sent to Luis Suárez to join River Plate

Nicolás de la Cruz and Luis Suárez, teammates in the Uruguay National Team. Will they also be in River Plate?

Nicholas of the Cross He broke the silence and referred for the first time to the rumors of an impending sale. The Uruguayan midfielder, who He has not yet renewed his relationship with River Plate that will expire at the end of this year, reassured millionaire supporters by stating that don’t plan to go freethough he announced that he will listen to offers and decide what is best for your future.

The 25-year-old footballer also highly praised coach Marcelo Gallardo and referred to what could be a bomb in the Argentine market: the arrival of Luis Suarez. Nico revealed that he sent a message to his compatriot, who will not continue at Atlético de Madrid and listens to offers.

“I don’t have any anxiety about leaving, it will be seen when the transfer market opens. I honestly don’t have in my head to go free “, Nicolás de la Cruz expressed, after all the alarms went off in River Plate after the words of the president of Liverpool de Uruguay (“he will go to Europe in this market”), which owns 70 percent of his file.

“I don’t go crazy, one prioritizes getting to the World Cup well. And if I have to go out, I will try to do it in the best way thinking about the World Cup”, De la Cruz continued in dialogue with Último al arc por Sport 890 From Uruguay. Fenerbahce from Turkey and Real Sociedad from Spain are the two interested parties.

De la Cruz praised Gallardo and announced that he does not plan to leave River Plate free (REUTERS / Juan Mabromata)

“I don’t know anything concrete. There are advanced talks to renew. I am very grateful to River and Liverpool, It is something that I discussed with my agent and we are in the same position, on the same line”, said Nico, who after playing two friendlies with Uruguay will join the work at River Plate this Sunday.

And precisely about his return, De la Cruz announced that he will have a talk with Marcelo Gallardo, whom he praised: “He gave me tools when I was denied and gave me many points of view in football and personally. They are very grateful to Marcelo. I did not speak with him, but when the time comes I will listen to him because he trusts me and I love him very much”.

Before saying goodbye, the 25-year-old midfielder was asked about River Plate’s attempt to hire to Luis Suarez. “I wrote to him (by Suarez), but he did not answer me what I wanted him to answer me. She stayed there, on standby… I do not know what is going to happen. If Enzo (Francescoli, the manager) called him he seems perfect to me, he is a free player and any team would like to have him”.

KEEP READING:

Alina Moine criticized Beccacece for her fight with Gallardo: “No one deserves a derogatory phrase”

What was not seen of the crossing of Beccacece with Gallardo: the DT of Defense and Justice went to look for the River technician at the microphone to attack him

The striking dialogue of Marcelo Gallardo with the audience of Defense and Justice before the fight with Beccacece