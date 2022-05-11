Nicolás Larcamón issued a warning to America

Nicolás Larcamon warned America of his quest to make history with Puebla (Photo: Francisco Guasco/EFE)

The peculiar regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament in Mexican soccer came to an end and the eight teams that will aspire to the title. One of the duels contemplates the clash of Pueblarevelation team of the last two tournaments, and the Eagles of Americaa team that achieved direct classification after having been in the last place in the table. Although it does not look like a favorite, Nicolás Larcamón warned the residents of the capital to consolidate a historical series.

“We have a spectacular series that has already started, after the game (against Mazatlán) we started to play it in the locker room. America is a very competitive rivalbut we are clear about what we are going to do to propose a very competitive series (…) We want to make our series the way we know how to play, orin the historic series for the club”declared Larcamon.

Nicolás Larcamón’s project has given favorable results in recent seasons. After a long period of not appear in the great party of Mexican soccerthe team from La Franja prepares to play its third consecutive league. In addition to qualifying, Larcamón’s victories have removed Puebla from the relegation places, a situation that gives confidence to face one of the most powerful campuses.

Puebla de Larcamón has not been able to beat América in three games they have played (Photo: Hilda Ríos/EFE)

For much of the tournament, inclusive, the Puebla looked better than Club America. Some days favored them with the leadership, but the loss of points, as well as the sudden awakening of the team led by Fernando Ortiz, made them finish one step below Club America despite having consolidated the same number of points.

In that sense, by becoming the first Puebla coach to play three consecutive leagues, he has a certain advantage over Fernando Ortiz, who will do so for the first time after having led the Coapa team for nine days. Nevertheless, the winning trend favors the blue-creamwho enjoyed a better closure than the people from Puebla.

“The games have to be played and the Tano knows how to direct It’s not his first experience, he knows what it’s like to play these kill-kill matches, so I don’t feel like I have an advantage over him. The important thing is to prepare the game in the best way to develop a plan to be followedpronounced.

Puebla will play its third consecutive league with Nicolás Larcamón (Photo: Twitter/@ClubPueblaMX)

In it last meeting that played against the Eagles, Larcamón improved his historical statistics. And it is that with the a tie to a goal that he achieved, when the people of the capital were still led by Santiago Solari on the first day of Grita México Clausura 2022, broke the streak of two losses had in the previous semesters.

On the other hand, the Eagles will seek to transcend to the semifinal of the tournament after two consecutive leagues in which they were eliminated during the quarterfinal stage, both under Solari’s orders. Although this statistic is unfavorable, the nine game unbeaten streak in Liga MX they make trust the Tano Ortiz in the possibility of reaching the final in his first campaign.

“We are clear that the level of America has risen. He reached a place of privilege from what happened in the second half of the tournament, with a very consistent performance, very demanding, but the series is foreign to the previous antecedents. We can do it”declared Larcamon.

The challenge for both coaches will be crucial. While Larcamon search crown sports project which he has directed since Clausura 2021 and has given him favorable results, Ortiz wants to ensure its continuity and overcome the interim to be considered as the official coach of the first team of the Eagles in the Apertura 2022.

