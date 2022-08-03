Nicolás Larcamón made an important revelation about his future goals in Liga MX

Nicolás Lacarmón, coach of Puebla. Photo: @ClubPueblaMX

Nicholas Larcamon confessed his desire to become a coach of one of the teams called big four from Liga MX. In front of Pueblathe Argentine coach revealed that although he is focused on his current club, he does not lose sight of being able to occupy the bench of America, Guadalajara, Cruz Azul or Pumas in some future.

At the helm of La Franja, Larcamón has positioned himself as one of the best strategists in Mexican football in recent semesters due to the regularity that his managers have maintained. Currently, with a third of the Opening 2022 already disputed, the poblano team is located in the first positions of the classification, but it is a fact that is no longer surprising.

“One of my dream goals is to direct without a doubt (to one of the big four). Now I am proud to lead the club, it will be a process that will always be deeply rooted in my memory the day I make the decision to leave or when it ends, but I will be very proud. I will not be hypocritical, yes it is my dream”, said the Argentine in an interview for STUDY.

The Puebla, of the Argentine coach Nicolás Larcamón, will visit Santos Laguna this Thursday with the purpose of confirming itself as the surprise team in the semifinals of the Clausura of Mexican soccer.



Puebla took over the services of Nicolás Lacarmón for Clausura 2021, replacing the Peruvian Juan Reynoso. Since then, the Camoteros have not missed the Liguilla. In fact, the team has four consecutive tournaments ranked among the best eight (three with Lacarmón, which adds to what was achieved a semester earlier with Reynoso).

Although after finishing Clausura 2022, the Argentine sounded like one of America’s options to become his new strategist (before the departure of Santiago Solari and the internship of Fernando Ortiz), the Puebla board decided to renew the Argentine for one more year, cutting off any possibility at that time.

In this regard, Larcamón commented “A renewal does not indicate that you are going to complete the processbut this fourth tournament at the head of the team speaks of the bond I have with the club beyond that challenge that I have will come another project range, which I want to arrive at some point and be able to take it”.

Puebla's coach, Nicolas Larcamón, celebrates an annotation of his team against Toluca, during a match of the Clausura Tournament of Mexican soccer.



Opening 2020 (with Reynoso): quarter finals, lost to Leon 2-3

Closure 2021: semifinals, lost to Santos 1-3

Opening 2021: quarter finals, lost to Leon 2-3

Closure 2022: quarter finals, lost to America 4-3

“The desire to be a champion is always there. We always have that illusion of dreaming of the title. I feel that thanks to what we have done with the group of players, we have been able to consolidate a project and Puebla is experiencing a different era than the one it lived in the past”, concluded Larcamón.

With seven games played, the Camoteros march quarters in the Apertura 2022 table (it has one more game than the rest of the teams, since they advanced their duel against Toluca on matchday 16). They have ten points, as a result of two wins, four draws and one loss.

