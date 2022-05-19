Nicolás Larcamón renewed with Puebla after sowing doubts among the fans

After sowing doubts among the fans, Club Puebla confirmed the renewal of Nicolás Larcamón until 2023.

Days after being eliminated by the Águilas del América in the Mexican soccer league, the verified account of Club Puebla issued a mysterious video around the continuity from Nicholas Larcamon. The team thanked the work of the Argentine in the most recent 18 months and It sowed doubts among the fans. However, after a few minutes they released a new video with the good news of its renewal until 2023.

“Thank you for these 18 months at the head of Pueblota, Profe Larcamón!”, were the words with which the verified Twitter account accompanied the video with various scenes starring the coach throughout his stay. If the message was unclear, the doubts were reaffirmed when at the end of the material they reiterated their thanks for “These 18 months, Nico.”

“The day we arrived in Puebla we had the enormous illusion of achieving great things. We assume the commitment to work every day as if it were the last. In this year and a half as a team we have achieved important things; play decisive instances and give us memorable nights. I feel very proud to have connected with the Puebla fans and I will never forget these 18 months with La Franja”pronounced Larcamón in the audiovisual material.

The Puebla Club thanked Nicolás Larcamón for his delivery (Photo: Courtesy/Club Puebla)

The ambiguous message motivated the team’s followers to think of various scenarios. Although some preferred to wait due to the peculiar personality of the Community Manager behind the Puebla account, Others took his departure for granted after the result obtained against the Águilas del América.

It is worth mentioning that the context of the highs and lows in Mexican soccer led to versions about his possible departure from the Puebla bench. And it is that since the early hours of this Wednesday, May 18, some rumors about the possible dismissal of John Reynoso. For that reason, some followers thought that the next step in the career of the Peruvian helmsman would be found in Cruz Azul.

A few minutes after the controversial video was broadcast, the Puebla account tweeted a new material in which They confirmed the stay of the helmsman. Without losing the line of the first message, they wished Nicolás Larcamón success in his future projects with the Puebla Soccer Club.

In a video published on their social networks, Puebla thanked Nicolás Larcamón for the work he had done in the last 18 months, although the ambiguity of the message sparked doubts about his future.

“I will never forget these 18 months with La Franja. Y We are eager to continue with the team, achieving and competing in the way we have been doing it, mainly developing this project and with the illusion of continuing to live incredible moments with our people. As of today we can announce that I and my coaching staff have renewed and we will be in front of the team in the following tournaments”, he pronounced.

According to the information disseminated on its official social networks, as well as in the images that were released of the new firm, The Argentine will remain at the club until 2023. With this news, the people of Puebla shielded the strategist who caught the attention of various teams such as Cruz Azul, América, Juárez and even the Rayados de Monterrey for the good results it has achieved.

The jubilation for the new contract is not for less. Since his arrival on the bench, Puebla’s sports scheme has shown greater solidity and has even led them to play three leagues in a row. It is worth mentioning that this achievement had not been achieved by any coach although, far from classifying, on this occasion The demand will be the fight for the league title.

